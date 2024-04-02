House energy coalition praises EPA’s new vehicle emissions standards for 2027, beyond

The leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) are praising the finalization of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles, model years 2027 and beyond.

SEEC leaders, including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, said the final standards will “safeguard our communities and children from the hazardous effects of planet-warming pollution. Our heavy-duty vehicle fleet — ranging from tractor trailers and delivery trucks to refuse haulers and school buses — is an essential part of Americans’ everyday life. Yet, harmful tailpipe pollution from heavy-duty vehicles contaminates the air for millions of Americans, particularly those in disadvantaged communities.”

Healthy communities across the United States need clean heavy-duty vehicles to deliver long-lasting solutions to climate change.

“EPA’s new emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles model years 2027 and onward are expected to reduce planet-warming pollution by 1 billion metric tons by 2055, equivalent to the emissions of more than 13 million tanker trucks’ worth of gasoline. These standards also deliver $300 million in annualized health benefits from fewer premature deaths and other serious health effects. Cleaning up one of the country’s most polluting sectors is an important step forward for our environmental justice communities who shoulder the disproportionate impact of both local air pollution and the climate crisis.”

The SEEC is a coalition of 96 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, founded in January 2009. to focus on active and effective policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment, and promote environmental justice.

“American schools, hospitals and businesses want cleaner vehicles, and our clean heavy-duty vehicle market is ready to deliver. With the historic investments from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in hand, we stand by the Biden Administration in accelerating America towards a more just clean energy future.

