Holiday hiring: Amazon seeks 250K new employees throughout U.S.

While it may not begin to look a lot like Christmas for a few more weeks, Amazon is preparing with hiring 250,000 employees throughout the United States.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal roles are available, and 9,000 are open in Virginia. Seasonal employees will have opportunities to transition to full-time employment.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13 percent increase in pay over the next three years — likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

The 2023 holiday hiring rate is Amazon’s largest-ever compensation investment this year toward additional pay, bringing the average to more than $20.50 per hour for customer fulfillment and transportation positions.

Amazon invested $1.3 billion this year and marked $10 billion in hourly employee compensation in the last five years.

Positions in packing and picking, sorting and shipping are available of the holiday season. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

In metro areas throughout Virginia, Amazon expects to hire more than 3,000 in Richmond, more than 2,500 in Hampton Roads and more than 500 in the Fishersville facility.

Amazon has created more than 800,000 jobs in the last five years in the U.S. The company has invested more than $109 billion in Virginia since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 36,000 direct jobs here. These investments support an additional 200,000 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $72 billion to the Virginia GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon Holly Sullivan said. “We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

Amazon opened more than 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. in 2023.