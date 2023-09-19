Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Holiday hiring: Amazon seeks 250K new employees throughout U.S.
Economy, U.S. & World

Holiday hiring: Amazon seeks 250K new employees throughout U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 to celebrate the opening of Amazon’s fulfillment center in Fishersville. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

While it may not begin to look a lot like Christmas for a few more weeks, Amazon is preparing with hiring 250,000 employees throughout the United States.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal roles are available, and 9,000 are open in Virginia. Seasonal employees will have opportunities to transition to full-time employment.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13 percent increase in pay over the next three years — likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

The 2023 holiday hiring rate is Amazon’s largest-ever compensation investment this year toward additional pay, bringing the average to more than $20.50 per hour for customer fulfillment and transportation positions.

Amazon invested $1.3 billion this year and marked $10 billion in hourly employee compensation in the last five years.

Positions in packing and picking, sorting and shipping are available of the holiday season. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

In metro areas throughout Virginia, Amazon expects to hire more than 3,000 in Richmond, more than 2,500 in Hampton Roads and more than 500 in the Fishersville facility.

Amazon has created more than 800,000 jobs in the last five years in the U.S. The company has invested more than $109 billion in Virginia since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 36,000 direct jobs here. These investments support an additional 200,000 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $72 billion to the Virginia GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon Holly Sullivan said. “We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

Amazon opened more than 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. in 2023.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

TikTok
Politics, U.S. & World

‘We know TikTok poses a threat to our privacy and security’: 17 states support Montana ban

Rebecca Barnabi
tony muskett
Sports

Elliott still wants to be able to go to Muskett at QB, but health is the determining factor

Chris Graham

Tony Muskett is still the QB1 on the UVA depth chart, but that was the case the past couple of weeks as well, and Tony Elliott ended up starting true freshman Anthony Colandrea as Muskett has tried to battle back from the left shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1.

Buddy Bear
Local, Police

Bond denied for Augusta County man accused of shooting service dog

Crystal Graham

Bond was denied again Tuesday for the Augusta County man accused of shooting and killing a service dog named Bear.

virginia map
Economy, Local

Coming to America: German yeast manufacturer to establish operation in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
food lion veterans day
Politics, U.S. & World

Bill would enable veterans struggling with fertility issues to expand families

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Police, Virginia

Newport News man convicted of first-degree murder committed during armed robbery

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Virginia

Virginia celebrates first trade office in Taiwan, strengthening economic relationship

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy