Holiday cheer: Wexton’s office decked out for season with ‘Peanuts’ theme

As Congress gets into the holiday spirit, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, and her staff have decked out her Longworth office in an extravagant display of lights, inflatables and Virginia-themed holiday cheer.

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…Longworth House Office Building’s second floor began an annual tradition for our offices to spread holiday cheer around Congress,” Wexton said. “I’m proud to say that this year’s display is the most fun yet — featuring famous Virginia peanuts alongside classic Peanuts characters and even a Peanuts-style cartoon of me ice skating with Snoopy and friends, plus some fan-favorite Star Wars characters in their festive holiday attire. I’m thankful to my entire team and Longworth neighbors for going above and beyond to share some much-appreciated holiday joy.”

The second floor of Longworth has been renowned for its holiday decor and competitive nature. The tradition of Congressional members and staff displaying their own unique assortment of winter holiday decorations dates back to 2019 and has made Capitol Hill headlines for the increasing one-upmanship between neighboring offices as well as competitive holiday hijinks such as the deflation of rival office’s inflatable snowmen and disappearing nutcrackers and reindeer.

Wexton’s 2023 display features packages of Virginia’s famous peanuts among classic Peanuts characters, including a Peanuts-ification caricature of the Congresswoman herself. Under hanging icicle lights draped across the ceiling surrounding Wexton’s office is a holiday tree adorned with ornaments of local professional and college sports teams. Rounding out the display is a Star Wars corner, complete with the BB-8 droid lighting a Hanukkah menorah and an objectively adorable Santa hat-clad Baby Yoda poster covering the door to the policy shop.