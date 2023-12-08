Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Holiday cheer: Wexton’s office decked out for season with ‘Peanuts’ theme
Politics, U.S. & World

Holiday cheer: Wexton’s office decked out for season with ‘Peanuts’ theme

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton represents Virginia’s District 10. Courtesy of Office of Jennifer Wexton.

As Congress gets into the holiday spirit, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, and her staff have decked out her Longworth office in an extravagant display of lights, inflatables and Virginia-themed holiday cheer.

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…Longworth House Office Building’s second floor began an annual tradition for our offices to spread holiday cheer around Congress,” Wexton said. “I’m proud to say that this year’s display is the most fun yet — featuring famous Virginia peanuts alongside classic Peanuts characters and even a Peanuts-style cartoon of me ice skating with Snoopy and friends, plus some fan-favorite Star Wars characters in their festive holiday attire. I’m thankful to my entire team and Longworth neighbors for going above and beyond to share some much-appreciated holiday joy.”

The second floor of Longworth has been renowned for its holiday decor and competitive nature. The tradition of Congressional members and staff displaying their own unique assortment of winter holiday decorations dates back to 2019 and has made Capitol Hill headlines for the increasing one-upmanship between neighboring offices as well as competitive holiday hijinks such as the deflation of rival office’s inflatable snowmen and disappearing nutcrackers and reindeer.

Wexton’s 2023 display features packages of Virginia’s famous peanuts among classic Peanuts characters, including a Peanuts-ification caricature of the Congresswoman herself. Under hanging icicle lights draped across the ceiling surrounding Wexton’s office is a holiday tree adorned with ornaments of local professional and college sports teams. Rounding out the display is a Star Wars corner, complete with the BB-8 droid lighting a Hanukkah menorah and an objectively adorable Santa hat-clad Baby Yoda poster covering the door to the policy shop.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School
2 Alon Ben-Meir: Israel-Hamas war affirms indispensability of a two-state solution
3 Climate groups urge state board to reject Virginia DEQ construction permit proposal
4 Virginia Football portal, recruiting season updates: Not looking bad for Elliott, staff
5 Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Latest News

jail handcuffs
Cops,Courts,Public Safety, Local

Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Israel-Hamas war affirms indispensability of a two-state solution

Alon Ben-Meir

Whereas Israel’s stated goal from the onset of its war in Gaza was and still justifiably is the destruction of Hamas, Israel has not offered as yet any clear exit strategy.

virginia politics
Climate, Virginia

Climate groups urge state board to reject Virginia DEQ construction permit proposal

Chris Graham

A coalition of 32 environmental groups is urging the State Water Control Board to reject a Virginia DEQ proposal that would authorize discharges from thousands of sites across the state each year.

tony elliott
Football, Sports

Virginia Football portal, recruiting season updates: Not looking bad for Elliott, staff

Chris Graham
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Arts,Culture,Media, U.S. & World

Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Crystal Graham
childcare preschool
Politics, Virginia

Virginia initiative will empower parents with childcare options after federal funding expiration

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

$729M in federal funding secured for Phase 2 of Transforming Rail in Virginia projects

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy