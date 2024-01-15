Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Hero’ principal who intervened in Iowa school shooting dies
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

‘Hero’ principal who intervened in Iowa school shooting dies

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
active shooter gun police
(© KristinSayad – stock.adobe.com)

Heroes do not always wear capes. Sometimes they wear a suit and tie.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger put himself in harm’s way on January 4 to save students when suspect Dylan Butler allegedly began shooting just after 7:30 a.m. when classes were about to resume on the first day after winter break.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed that Marburger died of his injuries yesterday, the Associated Press reported.

According to Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt, Marburger did some “pretty significant things” to protect others. Details of what Marburger did were not released, but Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks said Marburger was a “hero” who intervened with the teenage gunman so students could escape. Ahmir Jolliff, 11, was killed in the shooting.

Marburger’s daughter, Claire Marburger, in a post on Facebook the night of the shooting, called her father a “gentle giant” and said she was not surprised he had attempted to protect students.

“As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harm’s way for the benefit of the kids and his staff,” she wrote. “That’s just Dad.”

Marburger, a principal since 1995, was critically injured on January 4 along with six others. The 17-year-old suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The state Department of Public Safety said the day after the shooting that Marburger “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students.”

Marburger’s wife, Elizabeth, shared news of his death on a GoFundMe page for his family. She said he died at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

“Dan lost his battle. He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever,” Elizabeth Marburger posted. Nearly 200 individuals posted condolences within the first hour on Perry’s Facebook page.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds also offered condolences.

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death,” she said in a statement. “Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.”

All flags in Iowa have been ordered by Reynolds to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Marburger’s funeral and interment.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

cave cavern image generic
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Authorities: 38-year-old woman dies following a 100-foot fall in Virginia cave

Crystal Graham
Three friends talking outside
Health, Virginia

‘Transmission bottleneck’: UVA researchers discover previous unknown of HIV

Rebecca Barnabi

Researchers at UVA School of Medicine have found long-sought answers to questions about HIV transmission which could prevent the disease.

mark warner
Politics, U.S. & World

Notebook: Warner heaps praise on Saudis, updates on Israel-Gaza after Middle East trip

Chris Graham

It sounds like U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, on a recent trip to the Middle East, saw the Saudi Arabia that the Saudi royal family wants people to see.

football money
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: Fans are moving away from college football, hoops because of NIL, transfer portal

Chris Graham
chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: AFP editor Chris Graham addresses the Virginia Basketball panic button

Chris Graham
bucees front of store
Local

First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month

Crystal Graham
birds
Climate, U.S. & World

Conservation group: Bird flu could infect people; solution needed to prevent next pandemic

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status