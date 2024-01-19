Countries
Haley on racist Trump insults: 'That's what he does when he feels threatened'
Politics, U.S. & World

Haley on racist Trump insults: ‘That’s what he does when he feels threatened’

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump nikki haley
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Donald Trump continues to lash out at Nikki Haley with racist insults, and Haley knows why: “That’s what he does when he feels threatened.”

This was Haley at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Thursday, as a poll from American Research Group, perhaps an outlier, but still, has Haley and Trump tied heading into next week’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The ARG poll has Haley and Trump each at 40 percent in New Hampshire.

Other polls have Trump leading the race by double-digits, so perhaps the continued race-baiting from Trump is just the Mein Kampf fan covering his bases.

The clearly mentally declining Trump rolled out another nickname for Haley on Friday: “Nimbra.”

It’s hard to dive too deep into his thinking, but he had previously referred to Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as Trump’s UN ambassador, as “Nimrada.”

Haley’s first name is Nimarata; she has gone by her middle name, Nikki, a Punjabi word meaning “little one,” since birth.

Trump shared a debunked article from the far-right sewer news website Gateway Pundit that claimed that Haley isn’t eligible to be president because her parents weren’t U.S. citizens when she was born,

Haley was born in Bamberg, S.C., in 1972, and because South Carolina is in the United States, Haley is thus a natural-born U.S. citizen.

But then, so is Barack Obama, who Trump can’t refer to without using Obama’s given middle name, Hussein, and Trump also made a public spectacle of himself trying to prove that Obama wasn’t actually born in Hawaii.

This from the same guy whose family real-estate business was found by the DOJ to have discriminated against minority tenants in the 1970s, and who in 1989 took out a full-page ad in the New York Times to call for the death penalty for the so-called “Central Park Five,” a group of Black teenagers who were charged with a brutal gang rape, and later exonerated.

Trump isn’t racist grandpa; he’s been a gasbag his whole life.

“I don’t take these things personally. It doesn’t bother me,” Haley said at the Thursday CNN town hall. “I know him very well, and this is what he does. I know that I am a threat. I know that’s why he’s doing that. So, it’s not going to waste any energy for me. I’m going to continue to focus on the things that people want to talk about and not get into the name-calling back with him.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

