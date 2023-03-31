Governor names new leader of Virginia National Guard, Defense Force

Brig. Gen. James W. Ring will serve as the 29th Adjutant General of Virginia effective June 3.

The position will lead the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.

He will succeed Major. Gen. Timothy P. Williams who will retire July 1.

A transfer of authority ceremony will be held in early June.

“I am pleased to appoint Brig. Gen. James W. Ring as the new Adjutant General of Virginia to succeed Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Brig. Gen. Ring is a proven leader who has served in key command and staff positions at the state and national level as well as in combat, and I am confident in his abilities to lead the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.

“I’m grateful for the leadership of Maj. Gen. Williams who is retiring after nearly 40 years of dedicated service to the nation and to the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “We wish him the best as he moves on to his next chapter.”

Ring currently serves as the Virginia National Guard’s director of the joint staff, a position he has held since May 2018.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled by Governor Youngkin selecting me to lead the more than 9,000 Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force,” Ring said. “I look forward to working with our leaders to build on the high levels of readiness reached under Maj. Gen. Williams’ leadership.”

The Adjutant General of Virginia serves as the agency head for the Virginia Department of Military Affairs, the state agency providing leadership and administrative support to the Virginia Army National Guard, Virginia Air National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.

“Being assigned as the 28th Adjutant General of Virginia has been a singular honor and privilege to serve the men and women of the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force over the last nine years,” Williams said. “I could not be prouder of these men and women who have displayed such dedication and professionalism. No matter what the challenge we faced, they always accomplished the mission in spectacular fashion.”