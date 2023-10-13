Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Goodbye, mom and dad’s basement: Renting alone on the rise among Millennials
Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Goodbye, mom and dad’s basement: Renting alone on the rise among Millennials

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Andrii Yalanskyi – stock.adobe.com)

Amid rising rental costs and supply not meeting demand in America’s rental market, 16.7 million individuals rent alone.

Renters who live alone must earn an extra $8,600 per year, according to a data from RentCafe.com.

Baby Boomers and Millennials are renting alone the most at 32.4 percent and 29.5 percent, respectively. Few Gen Zers, only 3.9 percent, are renting alone.

The most popular living arrangement has become renting alone in the United States as solo renting has increased by 1.1 million or 6.7 percent in recent years. Renting with a roommate grew by only 324,000 or 5.9 percent. Living with family decreased the most by 3.2 million or down by 4.5 percent.

The highest rise in renting alone has happened in Salt Lake City, followed by Austin, Texas, San Antonio and Charlotte, N.C. Renting alone grew between 20 and 25 percent. Salt Lake City gained 10,000 lonely renters.

Memphis, Tenn. is 12th in rise of solo renters and No. 13 is Virginia Beach. Washington, D.C. is No. 19.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Judge rules in favor of Augusta County in FOIA case involving March 20 closed session
2 Construction set to begin in 2025 on Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus
3 Waynesboro School Board reviews budget priorities, school performance ratings
4 Augusta Health offering flu, COVID-19 vaccines at primary and urgent care locations
5 Virginia State Police: 22-year-old Augusta County man reported missing

Latest News

espn
Sports

Pat McAfee is paying guys to be on his show: Is there an ethics issue here?

Chris Graham
Virginia

Youngkin delivers on promise to veterans with state tax exemptions on military retirement pay

Rebecca Barnabi

Effective January 1, 2024, military retirees regardless of age will receive extended tax exemptions for military retirement pay in Virginia.

road construction
Local

Traffic alert: Paving to provide Montgomery Hall Park with necessary face-lift starting next week

Rebecca Barnabi

The American Rescue Plan Act provided $480,000 to pave the roadway and parking lots at Montgomery Hall Park.

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation could bring ‘dose of transparency and common sense to the pharmaceutical industry’

Rebecca Barnabi
measuring sound in hallway of music event
Arts & Culture, Health

Waynesboro City Council explores music-venue noise; Silent disco planned at The Foundry

Crystal Graham
Climate, U.S. & World

Green and loving it: Washington, D.C. in top five of environmentally-friendly American cities

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Northern Neck convicted felon sentenced to nine years for possession of AR-style firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy