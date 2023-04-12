‘Going to be painful to deal with:’ Waynesboro Schools awaits state budget approval

Waynesboro Schools and other Virginia public schools continue to wait for an approved budget from the Commonwealth for the 2023-2024 school year.

At last night’s meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said this year is different than previous years because the General Assembly adopted what they call a “skinny budget.”

“If the General Assembly takes no additional action, we’ve got a budget for FY2024,” Cassell said.

The “skinny budget” for 2024 is $590,000 less than the governor’s budget, which the school system has so far based its budget upon.

“That’s going to be painful to deal with if it doesn’t change,” Cassell said.

Waynesboro Schools needs to cut $1 million from its budget of $49,692,976.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget for the Commonwealth includes nearly $25.3 million for Waynesboro Schools and the city of Waynesboro’s proposed funding includes $18,820,094.

Cassell said that he and staff will consider staff cuts to balance the budget.

“It’s going to have to come out of personnel,” he said. “I wish I had favorable news for you.”

The Commonwealth’s budget is expected to be approved late this year.

At this point, the school system has more questions than answers about the 2024 budget. And Waynesboro Schools cannot post new staff positions until a budget is approved in Richmond and in Waynesboro.

“All school divisions are in the same place,” Cassell said.