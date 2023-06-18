Glenn Youngkin visits Normandy, and makes sure there were photographers in tow

Gov. Glenn Youngkin added more photos to his Presidential Ambition Tour photo album on Saturday, all the way over in Normandy, France.

Sorry to be so crass about it, but that’s what he was doing over there – running for president.

“It was a profound honor to visit the hallowed grounds of the American Cemetery in Normandy, coming face-to-face with the inescapable truth that freedom is never free,” was the quote from Youngkin in a press release sent out by the governor’s office on Saturday, marking his tour of Pointe Du Hoc and the American Cemetery in Normandy.

Youngkin, who seems to think that he can be a viable contender for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination, laid a wreath to pay formal respects to the lives lost in World War II, honoring the legacy of American service.

The gesture itself, of course, is awesome.

It’s the why, and that we have to presume we paid for the trip with taxpayer dollars, that rankles.

The press release linked the visit to remarks Youngkin made on June 6 in Bedford County to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

Bedford is home to the Bedford Boys, 35 men from the small town who fought on D-Day, 19 of whom lost their lives.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Bedford Boys and all Virginia service members who gave their lives in the name of freedom and in the defense of liberty,” Youngkin was quoted in the presser.

Again, nice gesture, but we know why he did it.