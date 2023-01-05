George Mason drops 73-69 decision at St. Bonaventure in A-10 play

George Mason had chances late, but came up short in a 73-69 loss at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

The Patriots (9-6, 1-1 A-10) trailed by one (68-67) with 2:10 to play, but the Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) scored on the next two possessions to build a 73-67 lead with 46 seconds remaining.

“This is a very disappointing outcome, but it’s one that was deserved,” Mason coach Kim English said. “We gave up 52 percent field goal defense for the game and 66 percent in the second half. When you let other players take the ball from you nine times, you don’t deserve to win. There’s a recipe of what it takes to win on the road. Ball security and defense are two ingredients. We didn’t do that at all.”

Victor Bailey Jr. led Mason with 21 points (7-of-8 FG, 3-of-4 3pt FG) while dishing out three assists in 36 minutes on the floor. It marked his third game with 20+ points this season.

Josh Oduro added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ronald Polite III tallied his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out five assists in 28 minutes.

Daryl Banks III led St. Bonaventure with a game-high 27 points (8-of-14 FG).

George Mason now returns home for its first ever matchup with new A-10 member Loyola Chicago. The Patriots host the Ramblers on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will air on MASN2 and ESPN+.