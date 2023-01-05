Menu
news george mason drops 73 69 decision at st bonaventure in a 10 play
Sports

George Mason drops 73-69 decision at St. Bonaventure in A-10 play

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason had chances late, but came up short in a 73-69 loss at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

The Patriots (9-6, 1-1 A-10) trailed by one (68-67) with 2:10 to play, but the Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) scored on the next two possessions to build a 73-67 lead with 46 seconds remaining.

“This is a very disappointing outcome, but it’s one that was deserved,” Mason coach Kim English said. “We gave up 52 percent field goal defense for the game and 66 percent in the second half. When you let other players take the ball from you nine times, you don’t deserve to win. There’s a recipe of what it takes to win on the road. Ball security and defense are two ingredients. We didn’t do that at all.”

Victor Bailey Jr. led Mason with 21 points (7-of-8 FG, 3-of-4 3pt FG) while dishing out three assists in 36 minutes on the floor. It marked his third game with 20+ points this season.

Josh Oduro added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ronald Polite III tallied his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out five assists in 28 minutes.

Daryl Banks III led St. Bonaventure with a game-high 27 points (8-of-14 FG).

George Mason now returns home for its first ever matchup with new A-10 member Loyola Chicago. The Patriots host the Ramblers on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will air on MASN2 and ESPN+.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

