news george mason blows three point lead in final 20 seconds falls at odu 78 77
Sports

George Mason blows three-point lead in final 20 seconds, falls at ODU, 78-77

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonODU rallied from a three-point deficit in the final 20 seconds to defeat George Mason, 78-77, on Wednesday in Norfolk.

Mason (7-5, KenPom: 122) led 77-74 with 20 seconds left, but ODU (8-4, KenPom: 120) hit a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go.

After the Patriots missed the front end of a one-and-one with nine seconds left, ODU’s Chaunce Jenkins hit a runner at the two second mark and Mason’s last second attempt was no good.

“This is a tough loss for our group on the road against a team we know is tough,” head coach Kim English said. “ODU really stepped up today and made shots. Sixty-three percent field goal defense for us in the second half isn’t going to cut it. We can’t lick our wounds. We have to get back on the bus to Fairfax and turn around for a very formidable Coppin State team on Friday.”

ODU, which entered the game under 33 percent from three for the year, made 9-of-19 attempts (47.4%) against the Patriots. Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who entered the game 7-of-39 (17.9%) from 3 for the year, made 6-of-11 attempts Wednesday and finished with a game-high 30 points.

Mason shot 54.7 percent (29-of-53) for the game and made 11 triples on 24 tries (45.8%). But in the deciding second half, ODU shot 63 percent overall and made the plays necessary to claim victory.

Victor Bailey Jr. continued his strong play of late for Mason with a team-high 23 points (8-of-12 FG) while making 5-of-8 three-pointers.

Ronald Polite III added his first career double-double with 16 points (6-of-10 FG) and a career-best 10 assists while committing just one turnover. It marked the first 10+ assist effort by a Patriot since Xavier Johnson dished out 10 on Feb. 5 last season vs. La Salle.

Davonte Gaines also chipped in a season-best 16 points (5-of-10 FG) and grabbed seven rebounds in 28 minutes. He tied a career best with four three-pointers made on eight shots.

Ginika Ojiako also tied a season best with 13 points (6-of-8 FG) and grabbed five rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

