Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s ‘weaponization’ hypocrisy

For the past year or so, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline has been banging on about the Biden administration’s supposed “weaponization” of the government to go after political opponents.

Just one example from Cline’s congressional Facebook page:

Although he never presents any compelling evidence for his claims, Cline clearly believes “weaponization” (whatever that means) of government is a terrible thing.

So I can only assume that Cline was properly outraged when Donald Trump (“our great President“) flat-out said that he could weaponize federal agencies to go after his opponents in a second Presidential term.

During the interview on the Spanish-language TV network, journalist Enrique Acevedo asked Trump if he would weaponize the FBI and Justice Department on his opponents in the same way he claims federal law enforcement agencies have been weaponized against him.

“Yeah. If they do this, and they’ve already done it, but if they follow through on this, yeah, it could certainly happen in reverse,” Trump told Acevedo, according to excerpts of the interview.

“What they’ve done is they’ve released the genie out of the box,” the former president continued, adding, “You know, when you’re president and you’ve done a good job and you’re popular, you don’t go after them so you can win an election.”

You were outraged, weren’t you, Congressman? Congressman? Hello …

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.