Gene Zitver: Ben Cline's friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case
Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case

Gene Zitver
Published date:

Shortly after the November 2020 election, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline posted this on his campaign Facebook page:

sidney powell

Strangely, it disappeared from Cline’s Facebook feed, but thanks to the magic of screen capture, it’s part of the permanent record.

So here is the latest on Ben Cline’s friend whom he was proud to support:

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday morning in the Georgia election interference case just a day before jury selection in her trial alongside co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro was set to begin.

Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit election interference in Fulton County Superior Court as part of a deal reached with prosecutors.

Powell agreed to serve six years of probation and pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia. She also agreed to submit an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and to testify at related court proceedings.

Perhaps Cline should choose his friends more wisely.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

