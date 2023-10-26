Countries
Home Gene Zitver: Ben Cline joins Republicans to elect Speaker who voted against veterans
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline joins Republicans to elect Speaker who voted against veterans

Gene Zitver
Published date:

It’s no surprise that Congressman Ben Cline joined every other Republican in Congress to elect Mike Johnson of Louisiana as the new Speaker of the House.

After all Johnson, like Cline, is an election denier, a forced birth advocate and a Trump enthusiast who supports cuts in Social Security benefits.

But Cline did the right thing in 2022 when he voted for the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

But on the PACT Act, Mike Johnson voted NO. Democratic Congressman Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania– a Veteran– called him out on it.

It seems no Republicans are willing to do the same.

Pathetic indeed.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

