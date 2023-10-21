Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gene Zitver: Ben Cline is now denouncing the Republican swamp
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline is now denouncing the Republican swamp

Gene Zitver
Published date:

As a pal of Jim Jordan, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline was strong and steadfast in his support for Jordan’s bid to be Speaker of the House.

Until now, he has been fairly even-tempered with his Republican colleagues who opposed Jordan. He seemed to think they could ultimately be persuaded to support the hard-right Republican congressman.

He said, “I would never call my [Republican] colleagues silly for supporting somebody else.”

But after Jordan lost a third rollcall vote, and 112 House Republicans voted in secret to revoke his nomination as their candidate for Speaker, Cline let loose.

swamp

That is, Cline is accusing a majority of his fellow House Republicans of being cowardly denizens of the Swamp.

But at least he’s not calling them silly.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Top Sports

1 Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’
2 Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina
3 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
4 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
5 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Latest News

road work
Police, Virginia

Utility work on Route 29 to impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday

Crystal Graham
domestic violence
Op/Eds & Columns, Police, Politics, U.S. & World

Rob Okun: There is no vaccine for domestic violence. Not yet.

Rob Okun

For many, the history of mass shootings in the U.S. began with Columbine in 1999.

outdoor faucet
Virginia, Weather

Freeze Watch in effect Sunday night through Monday morning in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

glenn youngkin
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin touts job growth in Virginia, doesn’t tout how much is the government

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Streets surrounding Market Street Park to close at 10:30 tonight

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local, Roads

Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 23-27

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Virginia scores early, often in 3-0 win at Virginia Tech in ACC road finale

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy