Gene Zitver: Ben Cline is now denouncing the Republican swamp

As a pal of Jim Jordan, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline was strong and steadfast in his support for Jordan’s bid to be Speaker of the House.

Until now, he has been fairly even-tempered with his Republican colleagues who opposed Jordan. He seemed to think they could ultimately be persuaded to support the hard-right Republican congressman.

He said, “I would never call my [Republican] colleagues silly for supporting somebody else.”

But after Jordan lost a third rollcall vote, and 112 House Republicans voted in secret to revoke his nomination as their candidate for Speaker, Cline let loose.

That is, Cline is accusing a majority of his fellow House Republicans of being cowardly denizens of the Swamp.

But at least he’s not calling them silly.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.