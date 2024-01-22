Gas prices up slightly in Virginia: National average likely to climb in next few weeks

Virginia drivers are paying a little more for gas on Monday, while the national average dropped ever so slightly.

The U.S. average is down 0.8 cents per gallon over the past week, at $3.03 per gallon at the start of the work week, according to the tracking website GasBuddy.

Virginia drivers are paying 4.1 cents per gallon more today than they did a week ago, averaging $2.95 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

“We continue to see gasoline prices bouncing off lows, only to re-test them again and again. While prices jumped in some places, it’s being offset by drops elsewhere, and that has kept alive the possibility of briefly seeing the national average fall to the lowest level since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“We remain just a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and while the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low-level chance of getting there,” De Haan said. “But make no mistake, if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won’t last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline.”