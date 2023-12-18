Countries
U.S. & World

Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in Virginia for first time in forever: GasBuddy

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

The average Virginia motorist filling up at the pumps is paying $2.95 per gallon for gas on Monday, down 7.4 cents from a week ago, according to numbers from GasBuddy.

The national average is just on the other side of $3 a gallon, at $3.03, down 8.6 cents a gallon from a week ago.

Diesel is at $3.99 a gallon, down 9.2 cents from a week ago.

Below $3 a gallon for gas and $4 a gallon for diesel: important psychological barriers there.

“While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

