Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in Virginia for first time in forever: GasBuddy

The average Virginia motorist filling up at the pumps is paying $2.95 per gallon for gas on Monday, down 7.4 cents from a week ago, according to numbers from GasBuddy.

The national average is just on the other side of $3 a gallon, at $3.03, down 8.6 cents a gallon from a week ago.

Diesel is at $3.99 a gallon, down 9.2 cents from a week ago.

Below $3 a gallon for gas and $4 a gallon for diesel: important psychological barriers there.

“While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.