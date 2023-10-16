Gas prices continue to decline: Down 11 cents per gallon nationwide over past week

Gas prices continue to freefall, dropping 7.1 cents per gallon in Virginia and 11.3 cents per gallon nationwide over the past week, according to a report issued on Monday by GasBuddy.

And Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees more decreases in the offing in the next few weeks.

“I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do, the way things stand now,” De Haan said.

Virginia consumers are paying an average of $3.38 a gallon this morning, down 21 cents a gallon from a month ago.

Nationwide, the average is at $3.55 a gallon today, down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.41 per gallon.