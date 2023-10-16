Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Gas prices continue to decline: Down 11 cents per gallon nationwide over past week
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to decline: Down 11 cents per gallon nationwide over past week

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices continue to freefall, dropping 7.1 cents per gallon in Virginia and 11.3 cents per gallon nationwide over the past week, according to a report issued on Monday by GasBuddy.

And Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees more decreases in the offing in the next few weeks.

“I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do, the way things stand now,” De Haan said.

Virginia consumers are paying an average of $3.38 a gallon this morning, down 21 cents a gallon from a month ago.

Nationwide, the average is at $3.55 a gallon today, down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.41 per gallon.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Texts between Augusta County BOS members paint new picture of March 20 closed session
2 Waynesboro explores music-venue noise; silent disco planned at The Foundry
3 New York man charged in attempted carjacking of truck driver on Interstate 81
4 Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped
5 Update: Missing Grottoes man located, safely, according to Aware Foundation

Latest News

israel palestine
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Israel must remember its moral values in its quest to crush Hamas

Alon Ben-Meier
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Police seek info on Roanoke County man last seen on Oct. 8

Chris Graham

The Roanoke County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 40-year-old male.

soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia blanks Virginia Tech, 3-0, to earn first ACC win in 2023

Chris Graham

Virginia got its first ACC win of the 2023 season with its 3-0 win over Virginia Tech at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday. The Cavaliers (6-3-5, 1-3-3 ACC) struck in the 10th minute as Chloe Japic served a ball in toward Maggie Cagle making a run into the six. Cagle went up for a header and...

interstate 81
Local, Police

Midlothian man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-81 in Rockbridge County

Chris Graham
ambulance
Local, Police

Albemarle County man dies from injuries sustained in two-car accident on Route 250

Chris Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Analysis: Is Virginia the worst program among the 69 schools in Power 5 football?

Chris Graham
road
Local, Roads

Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 16-20

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy