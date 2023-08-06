Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
FredNats rally with seven in the bottom of the ninth, but Sox win in extras, 11-7
Sports

FredNats rally with seven in the bottom of the ninth, but Sox win in extras, 11-7

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, but the Salem Red Sox went on to win 11-7 in 10 innings.

Salem, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, got an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, on a Mikey Romero sacrifice fly to deep left field.

But in the fourth, FredNats starter Jarlin Susanna began to struggle. He gave up a pair of singles, and a hit by pitch to load the bases with one out. Johnfrank Salazar then blasted a grand slam over the left field wall to give Salem a 5-0 lead.

Cutter Coffey added two more runs for the Red Sox with a hard single in the sixth inning, and the Salem bullpen held that lead going into the home half of the ninth.

But as the case has been all season, the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, did not back down from the challenge. Jonathon Thomas opened the inning with a single, then Andrew Pinckney reached on an E5. Yohandy Morales drew a walk to load the bases with one out, when Leandor Emiliani put a ball in play to the right side of the infield. It was misplayed by Salem, and two runs came in to score to put Fredericksburg on the board at 7-2.

Roismar Quintana worked a walk to load the bases again, before Marcus Brown was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and bring the tying run to the plate.

Cody Scroggins got Wilmer Perez to pop out for the second out, putting the game on Armando Cruz.

Scroggins fell behind 2-0, before Cruz crushed a game-tying grand slam to complete a seven-run comeback for the Freddies in the bottom of the ninth inning.

On to the top of the 10th, where Bubba Hall walked the bases loaded. Gilberto Jimenez then hit another grand slam to put Salem in front 11-7.

Hall held it at a four-run deficit, but the Nats could not put together another comeback, and lost 11-7.

Michael Valera got the win, and Bubba Hall took the loss.

In the series finale tomorrow, Riley Cornelio takes on lefty Noah Dean in a 1:35 first pitch.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Get ready Virginia: Monday could bring downpours, hail, wind, tornadoes
2 Rockbridge County: Three swimmers reported missing in James River found dead
3 Cunningham wants everybody to know UNC isn’t leaving the ACC: Really?
4 UVA alum, ‘Hoos football great Ronde Barber inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
5 Mega Millions jackpot likely to be highest in game’s history; estimated at $1.55 billion

Latest News

virginia map
Virginia

Governor Youngkin announces new round of administration and board appointments

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated road work schedule for Aug. 7-11

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its road work schedule in the Culpeper District during the next week.

ukraine
Columns, Politics

Spinning illusions: The anti-American Left and the Ukraine war

Lawrence S. Wittner

In recent decades, a segment of the global Left has looked upon the U.S. government as the Great Satan in international affairs, responsible for the world’s major ills.

rain storm
Virginia

Get ready Virginia: Monday could bring downpours, hail, wind, tornadoes

Crystal Graham
football money
Sports

Cunningham wants everybody to know UNC isn’t leaving the ACC: Really?

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT work schedule for Aug. 7-11

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Altoona wins again, defeating Richmond, 9-1, to make it four of five this week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy