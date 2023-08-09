Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
FredNats open week-long series with 11-2 win over Lynchburg
Sports

FredNats open week-long series with 11-2 win over Lynchburg

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals kicked off their week on the road with an 11-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday.

Marcus Brown opened the scoring for the Nats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in the top of the second inning. After a Roismar Quintana walk and a single by Max Romero Jr., Brown doubled down the left field line to plate Quintana with the first run of the game.

Then in the third, Dylan Crews reached on an infield single, and Yohandy Morales doubled to put two men in scoring position. Andrew Pinckney capitalized with a two-run double, giving Fredericksburg a 3-0 lead.

Quintana doubled later in the frame, to make it 4-0.

Lynchburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, got on the board in the home half of the fifth, after they had been held to one hit up until then. A pair of walks put two men aboard with two outs, when Robert Lopez doubled to right field, cutting the FredNats lead to 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Nats broke the game open. Roismar Quintana led off with a single, and Armando Cruz also found a base hit with two outs. Elijah Nunez then walked, to load the bases. Dylan Crews took ball one, before blasting a grand slam the other way to right center field, to put Fredericksburg up 8-2.

Andrew Pinckney tacked on another run in the eighth on his second career home run, and a Marcus Brown double pushed the lead to 10-2. Later in the same inning, an E5 allowed Brown to score and make it an 11-2 lead for the Freddies.

Franklin Marquez closed things out with two shutout frames.

Pedro Gonzalez improved to 5-2 with the win, and Lynchburg’s Austin Peterson suffered his sixth loss this year.

In Game 2 tomorrow night, Luke Young toes the slab against Abel Brito.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Explainer: The fight in Augusta County over closed-session recordings
2 Expert: Tips to help children with stress, anxiety of returning to school
3 Warner: Google can boost transparency, protect patient privacy with AI health care
4 ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened
5 Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Jacksonville coasts to 11-2 win over Norfolk Tides on Tuesday

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Squirrels fly past Baysox in series opener, 10-2

Chris Graham

A seven-run sixth pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 10-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

acc football
Sports

ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened

Chris Graham

The latest twist in the ongoing As the ACC Turns saga has conference leaders now wooing SMU to join the league.

police
Local, Police

Albemarle County family prepares to bury three children after tragic drowning accident

Crystal Graham
food insecurity
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank summer program doubles service numbers this year

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Culture, Local

Charlottesville, Albemarle, UVA become Project Safe Neighborhoods Communities

Rebecca Barnabi
washington nationals
Sports

Nats draft pick Yohandy Morales making good first impression in Fredericksburg

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy