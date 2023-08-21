Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Forty-four members of Congress push for investment in FCC program to provide internet discounts
Politics, U.S.

Forty-four members of Congress push for investment in FCC program to provide internet discounts

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expanded eligibility for the “Affordable Connectivity Program” to more than 1.9 million Virginians.

A group of 44 Democrats and Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, are encouraging congressional leadership to invest in the key discount program which allows access to high-speed internet for more Virginia families.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), provided by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), allows for a discount of up to $30 per month toward high-speed internet services for eligible households.

The lawmakers sent a letter to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for Congress to prioritize extending ACP funding. The letter highlights that one in five American households lack reliable access to broadband internet, making programs like the ACP vital. Additionally, the group highlighted the program’s bipartisan support and high-enrollment — with 40 percent of eligible households in the United States relying on ACP funding to maintain high-speed internet access.

“In the twenty-first century, broadband connectivity is essential to maximizing educational opportunities, stimulating economic growth, lowering health care costs, investing in a skilled workforce, and connecting individuals with their loved ones. We saw during the pandemic how critical broadband access is to everything, from getting an education to health care to telemedicine to working from home,” the lawmakers wrote. “We cannot afford to let millions of Americans lose access to broadband. If funding for ACP is not extended, it would not only put the program’s success at risk, but also impede the progress of other federal broadband investments and initiatives.”

The letter goes on to encourage leadership “to prioritize the extension of funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program in the upcoming government appropriations bill. Failure to extend funding would not only leave millions of families without access to the internet but also hinder our long-term competitiveness as a nation.”

The letter is also signed by U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Update: Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

abortion health sign protest rights women
Politics, U.S.

Court decision: Mifepristone remains available, but reproductive freedom still in jeopardy

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S.

‘Soring has no place in walking horse shows’: USDA proposes rule to strengthen HPA requirements

Rebecca Barnabi

Federal law prohibits soring of horses in the U.S., but a USDA report found that some horse trainers continue the inhumane practice.

police crime scene
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital with serious injuries

Chris Graham

A shooting in Harrisonburg on Sunday night sent one person to Sentara RMH with serious injuries.

canoe in river
Environment, Virginia

Virginia forestry program offers $500K in grant funding for water quality projects

Rebecca Barnabi
uva golf ben james
Sports

UVA sophomore golfer Ben James named by USGA to Walker Cup team

Chris Graham
aew all in card
Sports

AEW got a late start on booking ‘All In’: Props to Tony Khan, it’s a solid card

Chris Graham
email
Environment, Op/Eds

Is it true that spam email takes a huge toll on the environment?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy