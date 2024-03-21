Forest Service: Eighty-person ‘Gold Team’ arriving Friday to help combat wildfires

Multiple wildfires began in the George Washington and Jefferson National forests on Wednesday, and fire suppression efforts are currently under way.

More than 100 personnel have worked to contain the wildfires over 11,000 acres.

A major wind event blew through the forests Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Strong winds coupled with low humidity created optimal conditions for wildfires.

Multiple wildland fires started in the forests and in surrounding communities in the Lee North River Ranger Districts.

In addition to forest service firefighters, other agencies responding included Hardy County, W.Va., Shenandoah, Page and Rockingham counties.

An 80-person complex incident management team, known as the Gold Team, will arrive on Friday to take over the management of the wildfires.

Heavy smoke is likely in nearby communities and along roadways.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj