Financial strain for graduate students in research is focus of legislation

The Relieving Economic Strain to Enhance American Resilience and Competitiveness in Higher Education and Research (RESEARCHER) Act addresses financial instability for graduate and postdoctoral researchers.

The legislation was introduced yesterday by Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia, U.S. Reps. Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Al Green of Texas, Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, Derek Kilmer of Washington, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Betty McCollum of Minnesota, John Sarbanes of Maryland, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Jill Tokuda of Hawaii.

“Increased costs of living, low research stipends, and a lack of comprehensive benefits pose serious financial hurdles to our nation’s graduate and postdoctoral researchers, particularly those from low-income families,” McClellan said. “We must address these issues to continue building a robust STEM workforce, fulfill the legislative priorities set forth in the CHIPS and Science Act, and support America’s global economic competitiveness. As the newest member of the 118th Congress, I am proud to introduce the RESEARCHER Act as my first piece of legislation to improve graduate and postdoctoral students’ quality of life and ensure America remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and innovation.”

Grijalva said the work of graduate and doctoral students drives the academic excellence of universities while the students face housing and income insecurity.

“It’s past time we rewarded their economic and scientific contributions by providing a living wage. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing the RESEARCHER Act and will continue to work to address the stresses and inequities faced by graduate students and bring attention to the issue of student pay,” Grijalva said.

The RESEARCHER Act:

Directs the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to develop a set of policy guidelines for federal research agencies to address the financial instability of graduate and postdoctoral researchers.

Requires federal research agencies to develop and implement policies based on OSTP’s guidelines.

Amends the CHIPS and Science Act to supplement data collection on financial instability of graduate and postdoctoral researchers and allows the National Science Foundation to award grants to research this issue.

“Many of Washington state’s young researchers are struggling with high costs and low pay,” Kilmer said. “We need to fix this if we want a strong, diverse group of folks working in science, technology, engineering and math. That’s why I’m proud to help introduce the RESEARCHER Act, to help these students and keep America leading in innovation.”

According to Lee, Western Pennsylvania’s future as an innovation hub depends on compensating graduate and postdoctoral researchers fairly.

“I’m proud to co-lead the RESEARCHER Act to pave the way for all research workers to be guaranteed the equal pay, dignity, and financial stability they deserve while closing the representation gap that’s costing us the contributions and perspectives of Black, brown, and working class researchers we so desperately need,” Lee said.

McCollum said the barriers that prohibit individuals from pursuing research must be addressed for the U.S. to continue building the workforce of the future and solve problems through science and innovation.

“Aspiring researchers — and our society at large — deserve to see their work come to fruition. I’m proud to help introduce the RESEARCHER Act to support graduate and postdoc researchers from all backgrounds continue in their pursuit of knowledge,” McCollum said.

Sarbanes said the students are “at the forefront of unlocking discoveries vital to U.S. scientific and technological competitiveness. Unfortunately, too much of America’s STEM talent is being left behind due to financial barriers and stresses. I am proud to join this legislation to support young researchers, promote a stronger and more diverse STEM workforce, and help position the United States as a leader in the 21st-century innovation economy.”

“Hawaii’s universities and research institutions provide some of the best opportunities in the world for cutting-edge scientific research and innovation with practical real-world impacts. Yet the high costs of living here can make it difficult for graduate and postdoctoral researchers to live here,” Tokuda said. “Revitalizing our nation’s research enterprise means investing in our students and researchers, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds and historically marginalized communities. By removing the financial barriers that prevent the recruitment and retention of new researchers, we can ensure our nation’s long-term competitiveness and continued global leadership in science and innovation.”