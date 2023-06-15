Female inmate dead at Middle River Regional Jail after medical emergency

A female inmate at Middle River Regional Jail died early Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time until the family is notified, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Officers at the jail were notified of the medical emergency in the female dormitory at 4:02 a.m. Officers from MRRJ and medical personnel responded immediately and administered CPR. Emergency medical services arrived at 4:22 a.m. CPR and AED procedures were administered. The inmate was declared dead at 4:39 a.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 4:50 a.m.

An investigation is being conducted. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Middle River Regional Jail is a regional jail facility jointly owned and operated by the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham.