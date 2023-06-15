Countries
Local

Female inmate dead at Middle River Regional Jail after medical emergency

Crystal Graham
Published date:
MRRJ exterior
Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A female inmate at Middle River Regional Jail died early Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time until the family is notified, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Officers at the jail were notified of the medical emergency in the female dormitory at 4:02 a.m. Officers from MRRJ and medical personnel responded immediately and administered CPR. Emergency medical services arrived at 4:22 a.m. CPR and AED procedures were administered. The inmate was declared dead at 4:39 a.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 4:50 a.m.

An investigation is being conducted. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Middle River Regional Jail is a regional jail facility jointly owned and operated by the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

