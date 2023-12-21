Countries
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

FCC adopts one-to-one consent robocall policy advocated by coalition of state AGs

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
cell phone
(© Farknot Architect – stock.adobe.com)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted a new telemarketing robocall and robotext policy advocated earlier this year by Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The new policy will require individual businesses to obtain written consent from consumers before sending robotexts and making robocalls.

The prior policy allowed lead generating businesses to mislead consumers who believed they were consenting to a single company’s telecommunications, only to receive, sometimes, hundreds of unwanted calls and text messages from industry competitors. The FCC’s new rule requires “one-to-one consent,” which prevents lead generators from obtaining consent on behalf of multiple businesses or sellers.

Miyares joined a 29-state bipartisan coalition in June 2023 to encourage the FCC to enact the one-to-one consent requirement.

“Virginians are sick and tired of the seemingly endless robocalls-and-texts. I’m glad that the FCC accepted my recommendation and drawn a clear line in the sand by adopting the one-to-one consent rule to protect consumers from lead generating businesses’ predatory practices,” Miyares said. “This bipartisan effort and subsequent rule change will result in less unwanted and harassing telemarketing calls and bring more peace to Virginians.”

A common lead generation practice is to offer to give the consumer a quote for a good or service online such as insurance products. In order to receive the quote, a consumer has to agree to receive calls and/or texts from the lead generator’s marketing partners, which often includes thousands of different businesses offering numerous different goods or services. Businesses are identified usually on a separate webpage only accessible via a hyperlink rather than listed outright.

Miyares was joined by the attorneys general of: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

