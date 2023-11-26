Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Expert: Criminals looking to take advantage of consumers shopping for discounted prices
U.S. & World

Expert: Criminals looking to take advantage of consumers shopping for discounted prices

Crystal Graham
Published date:
shopping for shoes online
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The holiday shopping season is here, and while there are good deals to be found, criminals are also looking to take advantage of your urge to get discounted prices.

Each year, these scams seems to be more sophisticated and harder to spot.

Virginia Tech cybercrime expert Katalin Parti shares these tips to help you avoid falling victim.

Tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

  • Avoid clicking unsolicited pop-ups, links or attachments.
  • Don’t contact the telephone number received via pop-up, text or email.
  • Never download software upon the request of an unknown individual who contacts you.
  • Never allow unknown individuals to control your computer (or other devices) remotely or physically.
  • Remember that the U.S. government will never request money via wire transfer to foreign accounts, gift/prepaid cards or crypto.
  • If you receive an email asking you to update your payment method or requesting other personal information, contact the company’s help desk directly to make sure the email is legit before you do anything else.
  • Report suspicious activities to local FBI offices and provide as much detail as possible to help counteract these sophisticated threats.

Parti says it’s important to closely review any emails being sent to you.

“Pay attention to the sender’s email address, subject line and body of the email. Misspellings, bad grammar, requests to share personal details and low-quality logos are all red flags of email phishing.”

Unfortunately, Parti says there isn’t an obvious way for the average person to be able to identify if or when a website has been compromised.

“The only potential tell-tale sign might be that the website itself doesn’t quite look ‘right.’”

To help monitor your accounts, Parti recommends enabling purchase alerts on credit cards and disabling international purchases, unless you’re going overseas. She also suggests only making purchases on your home or cellular network, never on public wi-fi.

“Don’t save your credit card information on retail sites,” said Parti. “If possible, use a third-party payment method like Apple Pay, Google Wallet or PayPal.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia falls flat in 2023 finale: Virginia Tech embarrasses Cavaliers, 55-17
2 Elliott offers same tired excuse for another blowout loss: ‘I have to do a better job’
3 Get ready: Farmers’ Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter
4 Charlottesville Downtown’s Magic on the Mall holiday event series receives grant from VTC
5 Virginia ambulance company owner convicted of tax fraud; likely hid money in Caribbean

Latest News

anthony colandrea
Football, Sports

Did that 55-17 beatdown really come down to the Colandrea ‘after we beat Virginia Tech’ quote?

Chris Graham
Bucky Pamela Brent Berry
Local

Harrisonburg: Berry family among those recognized by governor for volunteerism

Crystal Graham

The Berry family of Harrisonburg was a recipient of the 2023 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service annual awards.

Virginia beach oceanfront
Virginia

Study: Virginia Beach tourism pours $3.7B into local economy in 2022 

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau’s recent economic impact study found the destination welcomed 13.6 million visitors in 2022.

common wealth crush
Arts & Culture, Local

Immersive wine tasting experience planned for Dec. 2 at Common Wealth Crush Co.

Crystal Graham
blue ridge parkway
Virginia

Donors invited to support restoration of Parkway views on Giving Tuesday

Crystal Graham
children on bikes in winter
Local

Bicycle donation drive under way to help make holidays special for kids in the community

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Op/Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Conventional war doesn’t resolve the underlying conflict that initiated it

Winslow Myers

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy