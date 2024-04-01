Countries
Emporia: HUD awards senior community nearly $5.7M to improve energy efficiency of homes
Climate, Virginia

Emporia: HUD awards senior community nearly $5.7M to improve energy efficiency of homes

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
climate change
(© Nicola – stock.adobe.com)

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday that Trinity Woods, Inc. in the City of Emporia will receive $5,680,000 to make homes more energy efficient and climate resilient.

The funding was awarded through HUD’s Green and Resilient Retrofit Program. Emporia’s Trinity Woods is one of 25 recipients, all of which participate in HUD’s multi-family project-based rental assistance programs for low-income individuals, families and seniors. Trinity Woods is a 71-unit complex that provides seniors with affordable housing under Section 8.

“I am thrilled that this robust federal funding will flow into the City of Emporia to modernize and strengthen low-income housing in the region,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said of the annoucnement. “This funding will make the homes at Trinity Woods more sustainable and climate resilient. By modernizing these units, we are taking an important step to improve health outcomes in the area and advance environmental justice. As we continue implementing historic legislation carried by congressional Democrats, I will work with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure our Commonwealth receives the federal funding it needs.”

The awards support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets a target that 40 percent of benefits of federal investments flow to historically disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

