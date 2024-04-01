Emporia: HUD awards senior community nearly $5.7M to improve energy efficiency of homes

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday that Trinity Woods, Inc. in the City of Emporia will receive $5,680,000 to make homes more energy efficient and climate resilient.

The funding was awarded through HUD’s Green and Resilient Retrofit Program. Emporia’s Trinity Woods is one of 25 recipients, all of which participate in HUD’s multi-family project-based rental assistance programs for low-income individuals, families and seniors. Trinity Woods is a 71-unit complex that provides seniors with affordable housing under Section 8.

“I am thrilled that this robust federal funding will flow into the City of Emporia to modernize and strengthen low-income housing in the region,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said of the annoucnement. “This funding will make the homes at Trinity Woods more sustainable and climate resilient. By modernizing these units, we are taking an important step to improve health outcomes in the area and advance environmental justice. As we continue implementing historic legislation carried by congressional Democrats, I will work with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure our Commonwealth receives the federal funding it needs.”

The awards support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets a target that 40 percent of benefits of federal investments flow to historically disadvantaged and marginalized communities.