Elise Stefanik, on 2024: ‘We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election’

If you were still wondering how Republicans are going to act if things don’t go their way in November, we have New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik telling you straight up.

“We will see if this is a legal and valid election,” Stefanik answered NBC “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker, who had asked the Republican on the Sunday-morning news show if Stefanik would “vote to certify the results of the 2024 election, no matter what they show.”

Then we got Stefanik pivoting to the “Big Lie” – the idea that Donald Trump has been trying to sell voters on since his first run for president, back in 2016, when he assumed he was going to lose to Hillary Clinton, and wanted to sow the seeds of doubt that the election would be conducted fairly.

“What we saw in 2020 was unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution — not going through state legislatures when it comes to changing election law,” Stefanik said, spouting pure nonsense, because that didn’t happen.

“We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election and illegally gerrymander congressional districts that we fairly won and are fair line,” Stefanik went on, another bald-faced lie – see: North Carolina, Ohio, among the many red states whose legislatures have gerrymandered legislative supermajorities out of the thin air.

“I think it’s important because the American people understand that it was not a fair election,” Stefanik said, not a hint of hesitation.

If you believe the lie, it’s not a lie, right?

“We had unconstitutional overreach, and that was why I objected to certain states when it came to my constitutional responsibility as a member of Congress,” said Stefanik, one of 147 Republicans in the House and Senate to side with Trump in the effort to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, mere hours after the putsch on the Capitol organized by Trump and his minions had failed.

“I’m going to always stand up for the Constitution and make sure that we have strong election integrity,” Stefanik said.

This is Orwellian.

“The real threat to democracy is Joe Biden and Democrats who are attempting to remove President Trump from the ballot because Joe Biden knows he can’t win at the ballot box,” Stefanik said.

It’s not the guy who has promised to be a dictator on Day 1.