Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Elise Stefanik, on 2024: ‘We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election’
Politics, U.S. & World

Elise Stefanik, on 2024: ‘We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election’

Chris Graham
Published date:
elise stefanik
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

If you were still wondering how Republicans are going to act if things don’t go their way in November, we have New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik telling you straight up.

“We will see if this is a legal and valid election,” Stefanik answered NBC “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker, who had asked the Republican on the Sunday-morning news show if Stefanik would “vote to certify the results of the 2024 election, no matter what they show.”

Then we got Stefanik pivoting to the “Big Lie” – the idea that Donald Trump has been trying to sell voters on since his first run for president, back in 2016, when he assumed he was going to lose to Hillary Clinton, and wanted to sow the seeds of doubt that the election would be conducted fairly.

“What we saw in 2020 was unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution — not going through state legislatures when it comes to changing election law,” Stefanik said, spouting pure nonsense, because that didn’t happen.

“We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election and illegally gerrymander congressional districts that we fairly won and are fair line,” Stefanik went on, another bald-faced lie – see: North Carolina, Ohio, among the many red states whose legislatures have gerrymandered legislative supermajorities out of the thin air.

“I think it’s important because the American people understand that it was not a fair election,” Stefanik said, not a hint of hesitation.

If you believe the lie, it’s not a lie, right?

“We had unconstitutional overreach, and that was why I objected to certain states when it came to my constitutional responsibility as a member of Congress,” said Stefanik, one of 147 Republicans in the House and Senate to side with Trump in the effort to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, mere hours after the putsch on the Capitol organized by Trump and his minions had failed.

“I’m going to always stand up for the Constitution and make sure that we have strong election integrity,” Stefanik said.

This is Orwellian.

“The real threat to democracy is Joe Biden and Democrats who are attempting to remove President Trump from the ballot because Joe Biden knows he can’t win at the ballot box,” Stefanik said.

It’s not the guy who has promised to be a dictator on Day 1.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday
2 Poll: Republican voters don’t think Biden is legit POTUS, make excuses for Trump for Jan. 6
3 NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60
4 Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’
5 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Latest News

police
Cops & Courts, Local

Nelson County: Body found in burning car this morning; identity of deceased person is unknown

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett doesn’t bristle much publicly, but he did at a question in his postgame presser after Virginia's 76-60 loss at NC State asking him to address his team's competitive fire.

Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, at a campaign rally in Iowa over the weekend, talked up an idea to “build a giant dome” to protect the U.S. from missiles, because that’s been a big problem.

earth
Climate

Roddy Scheer: Energy droughts

Contributors
road
Climate

Roddy Scheer: Are solar roadways still a thing?

Contributors
longwood basketball
Basketball, Sports

Longwood defeats Charleston Southern, 77-56

Chris Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Late Liberty rally falls short: Flames drop C-USA opener at Western Kentucky, 70-68

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status