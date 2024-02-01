Drought update: Long-term rain deficits remain for Shenandoah Valley, Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Virginia drought monitoring task force, has downgraded the drought warning advisory for seven counties within the state to a drought watch advisory status.

The drought warning advisory for seven counties in the Shenandoah Valley has been downgraded to a drought watch for Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren and Clarke counties.

Several factors have contributed to the improving drought conditions including above average precipitation in the last month. However, long-term precipitation deficits remain in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia.

In total, 22 counties are still under a drought watch advisory including the downgraded areas in the Shenandoah region.

The counties under a drought watch advisory include:

Shenandoah: Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren and Clarke counties

Big Sandy: Lee, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington and Smyth counties

Lee, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington and Smyth counties Upper James: Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Highland, Botetourt and Rockbridge counties

DEQ is working with local governments, public water works and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

See the current drought status throughout Virginia on the DEQ website.