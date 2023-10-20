Drivers beware: Fall is breeding season for white-tailed deer

Fall is here and along with colorful leaves, crisp air and shorter days, comes increased deer movement.

Fall is the breeding season for white-tailed deer, so deer will be more active throughout November and December than at any other time of the year.

Deer also take advantage of road side edges for foraging, particularly as other fall foods become limited.

With shorter days as we transition into winter, drivers will be on the roads more often in the dark, increasing the likelihood of encountering a deer on the road.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources offers tips to avoid hitting a deer with your car.

Tips to avoid hitting a deer