Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Drivers beware: Fall is breeding season for white-tailed deer
Climate, Virginia

Drivers beware: Fall is breeding season for white-tailed deer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
deer
(© Tabor Chichakly – stock.adobe.com)

Fall is here and along with colorful leaves, crisp air and shorter days, comes increased deer movement.

Fall is the breeding season for white-tailed deer, so deer will be more active throughout November and December than at any other time of the year.

Deer also take advantage of road side edges for foraging, particularly as other fall foods become limited.

With shorter days as we transition into winter, drivers will be on the roads more often in the dark, increasing the likelihood of encountering a deer on the road.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources offers tips to avoid hitting a deer with your car.

For more information, view this video.

Tips to avoid hitting a deer

  • Slow down and be attentive, particularly at night (from dusk to dawn).
  • If you see one deer, slow down and watch out for others. Deer frequently travel in family groups.
  • Deer habitually travel and cross roads in the same areas. Use caution when you see deer crossing signs installed in these areas by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
  • Apply brakes, even stop if necessary, to avoid hitting a deer, but do not swerve out of the lane to miss a deer. A collision with another vehicle, tree or other object is likely to be more serious than hitting a deer.
  • Always wear a seat belt. Even if a collision is unavoidable, you are more likely to avoid injury or death if you are wearing a seat belt.
  • If you hit or kill a deer or bear while driving, immediately report the accident to a local law enforcement officer in the county or city where the accident occurred.
  • If you kill a deer or bear while driving, you may keep it for your own use if you report the accident to a local law enforcement officer where the accident occurred and the officer (or conservation police officer) views the animal and gives you a possession certificate.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top Sports

1 Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’
2 Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina
3 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
4 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
5 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Latest News

tv
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Inside the Numbers: What happened the week after the AEW-NXT head-to-head?

Chris Graham
uva nov 13 graphic
Football, Sports

AG office presents report on Nov. 13 shootings to UVA: Public release early next month

Chris Graham

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday that his office has concluded its external review of the events that led to the deaths of three UVA football student-athletes.

israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Kaine on Israel, Gaza: ‘It’s extraordinarily complicated’

Chris Graham

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine thinks it is important that Israel, in its response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas, “take the battle to the perpetrators, but not to those who aren’t perpetrators.”

chesapeake bay
Climate, U.S. & World

‘Part of who we are’: Maryland’s Gov. Moore to chair Chesapeake Executive Council

Rebecca Barnabi
apples
Agriculture, Virginia

Virginia’s apple picking season isn’t over yet; sales likely through early November

Crystal Graham
fishing
Agriculture, Virginia

Virginia looks to expand blue catfish fishing, processing in the state

Crystal Graham
Health, Local

Patients welcome for UVA Health clinical trial of new COVID-19 treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy