Do you cut the mustard? Oscar Mayer hiring college graduates as hotdoggers

Do you cut the mustard? Oscar Mayer is looking for a spokesperson, aka Hotdogger, for a one-year paid assignment.

If you are a college graduate with a big appetite for adventure, you are invited to apply.

See the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

According to the job posting, applicants with degrees in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing are preferred.

For those willing to hit the road and relish the opportunity, a competitive salary is offered.

“Be a mini-celebrity in small towns and big cities through event appearances and media interviews, and being the driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile,” the listing reads.

Want to see what the job is like in person? The Wienermobile has a stop planned in Charlottesville on Jan. 22 for the Eastwood Winery 5K at 2531 Scottsville Road.

Applicants may send their resume and cover letter to 560 E. Verona Ave., Verona, WI, 53593 or email to [email protected]