DMR Adventures to present ‘Disney’s Newsies JR’ on Aug. 5 at The Paramount

Crystal Graham
DMR Adventures presents Disney’s Newsies JR., the hour-long adaption of the smash Broadway musical based on the 1992 film inspired by the true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City.

Two performances will be offered at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The talented cast includes more than 80 students.

Inspired by the true story of the 1899 New York City Newsboys Strike, Newsies JR. is a joyful and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice.

Join Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of “newsies” as they make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets.

When the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day.” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World – Joseph Pulitzer. Can a group of idealistic newsies win against a foe as the well-financed and influential Pulitzer?

DMR Adventures has been providing professional performing arts training from the professionals since 2009.

Tickets range from $15-$25 per person.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

