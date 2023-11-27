DEQ seeks input through community pollution reduction planning meetings

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will host community meetings throughout the Commonwealth as part of a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

At these community meetings, DEQ will solicit ideas for measures that could rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Virginia.

The feedback gathered at these meetings will enable DEQ to develop a short-term priority action plan that includes projects that would then compete for part of a $4.3 billion implementation fund.

DEQ will host community meetings across Virginia in December from 6-8 p.m. as follows:

Dec. 4 – DEQ Southwest Regional Office

Dec. 5 – Danville Community College

Dec. 7 – Massanutten Regional Library Central Branch in Harrisonburg

Dec. 12 – Eastern Shore Community College

Dec. 14 – Brunswick County Library in Lawrenceville

DEQ will hold an informal public comment period on the CPRG short-term action plan in January and will develop and submit a Priority Climate Action Plan with potential projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to EPA by March 1.

DEQ is eager to receive ideas regarding opportunities for emission reductions from categories such as:

Transportation: Increase the share of electric vehicles and to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Electric power: Streamline permitting for renewable energy projects.

Industrial: Reduce energy demand of industrial facilities.

Waste and wastewater management: Reduce methane emissions from landfills and wastewater treatment facilities.

Agriculture: Promote green farming practices including anaerobic digesters for methane reduction

Carbon removal: Restoration of degraded and forested lands to enhance carbon sequestration.

Other: Promote weatherization of homes and energy efficient appliances. Promote food waste reduction programs.

Virginians are encouraged to attend a community meeting, provide questions or comments to [email protected], and complete this survey on priority actions by Jan. 31.

Additional information about CPRG may be viewed on the DEQ CPRG webpage.