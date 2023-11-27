Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home DEQ seeks input through community pollution reduction planning meetings
Climate, Virginia

DEQ seeks input through community pollution reduction planning meetings

Crystal Graham
Published date:
climate change pollution
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will host community meetings throughout the Commonwealth as part of a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

At these community meetings, DEQ will solicit ideas for measures that could rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Virginia.

The feedback gathered at these meetings will enable DEQ to develop a short-term priority action plan that includes projects that would then compete for part of a $4.3 billion implementation fund.

DEQ will host community meetings across Virginia in December from 6-8 p.m. as follows:

  • Dec. 4 – DEQ Southwest Regional Office
  • Dec. 5 – Danville Community College
  • Dec. 7 – Massanutten Regional Library Central Branch in Harrisonburg
  • Dec. 12 – Eastern Shore Community College
  • Dec. 14 – Brunswick County Library in Lawrenceville

DEQ will hold an informal public comment period on the CPRG short-term action plan in January and will develop and submit a Priority Climate Action Plan with potential projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to EPA by March 1.

DEQ is eager to receive ideas regarding opportunities for emission reductions from categories such as:

  • Transportation: Increase the share of electric vehicles and to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
  • Electric power: Streamline permitting for renewable energy projects.
  • Industrial: Reduce energy demand of industrial facilities.
  • Waste and wastewater management: Reduce methane emissions from landfills and wastewater treatment facilities.
  • Agriculture: Promote green farming practices including anaerobic digesters for methane reduction
  • Carbon removal: Restoration of degraded and forested lands to enhance carbon sequestration.
  • Other: Promote weatherization of homes and energy efficient appliances. Promote food waste reduction programs.

Virginians are encouraged to attend a community meeting, provide questions or comments to [email protected], and complete this survey on priority actions by Jan. 31.

Additional information about CPRG may be viewed on the DEQ CPRG webpage.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Gas prices decline for 10th straight week, still inching toward $3 a gallon nationwide
2 Get ready: Farmers’ Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter
3 Vampire bats may soon travel to United States; bringing rabies, danger to livestock with them
4 Did the 55-17 loss really come down to the Colandrea ‘after we beat Virginia Tech’ quote?
5 CM Punk is in WWE; Tony Khan, AEW now facing an existential crisis: Analysis

Latest News

username password graphic
Local

Staunton Public Library’s Digital Learn teaches seniors computer, technology skills

Rebecca Barnabi
News, U.S. & World

ASTRO Act would award funding to spaceports, protect American space exploration

Rebecca Barnabi

The ASTRO Act would award funding to spaceports with proven track records of launches, protecting and promoting America’s space exploration.

health care
Health, Local, News

UVA Health ranked No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2024 by Newsweek

Rebecca Barnabi

Newsweek has ranked UVA Health University Medical Center as Virginia’s No. 1 hospital in its Best-in-State Hospitals 2024 list.

Arts & Culture, News, Schools

Nelson County High students display AI-generated art works through December

Rebecca Barnabi
lgbtq
Virginia

Survey: Virginia mayors, city council members protecting LGBTQ+ people in their communities

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?

Chris Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Police, Virginia

Virginia man arrested following overnight barricade situation involving firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy