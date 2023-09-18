Department of Forestry asking Virginians to collect acorns for planting

Acorns are falling all over yards, parking lots and sidewalks, and it’s tempting to clean them up and throw them out. However, the Virginia Department of Forestry is asking Virginians to help collect acorns and nuts and drop them off to be planted at its Augusta Nursery.

Through statewide collection efforts, DOF nurseries plant more trees, of more species, from varied genetics.

The resulting seedlings are then sold to Virginia landowners, typically to reforest open lands.

Acorns may be dropped off at any DOF office location by Oct. 16.

For more information about acorn collection, contact the Augusta Nursery at (540) 363-7000.

DOF needs the following species this year:

Black Oak

Chestnut Oak

White Oak

Black Walnut

Chinese Chestnut

Northern Red Oak

Pin Oak

Shumard Oak

Southern Red Oak

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Swamp White Oak

Water Oak

Willow Oak

Acorn collection tips