Department of Defense leads effort to ensure child and teen safety

The Department of Defense is aligning its efforts across the service branches to ensure child and teen safety in the military community.

During Child Abuse Prevention month in April, the DOD’s Family Advocacy Program is leading the effort to encourage counseling and educational services that promote healthy relationships and parenting.

“Parenting is likely the most rewarding and challenging job you’ll have,” said Patricia Montes Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy. “When your phone is ringing, your child is crying, the dog needs to go out, and your Service member is TDY, the stress can certainly mount up. Parents can get the support they need to enjoy parenthood by using the resources and benefits provided for all phases of parenting.”

In the latest report by the DOD on child abuse and neglect and domestic abuse in the military, that neglect accounted for 52 percent of the reports on child maltreatment, followed by physical abuse (28 percent), emotional abuse (16 percent) and sexual abuse (4 percent).

To help prevent abuse and neglect, the DOD provides parents with community and peer support through initiatives such as the New Parent Support Program, which offers home visitation services for expectant parents and those who have young children, and connects parents to Thrive, a parenting-education program.

The department advises anyone with a concern to call 911 or military law enforcement if a child is in immediate danger.

For more information about what to do if you think a child or teen needs help, visit Military OneSource.