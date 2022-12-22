Menu
Local

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

Crystal Graham
Published:
police holster scene crime officer
(© Aldeca Productions – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22.

An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation.

The death is being investigated as a suicide.

Next of kin is in the process of being notified.

 

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

