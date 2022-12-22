Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22.

An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation.

The death is being investigated as a suicide.

Next of kin is in the process of being notified.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.