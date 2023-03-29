Day of Giving: Jersey Mike’s donating 100 percent of today’s sales

Today is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

When you purchase a sandwich from Jersey Mike’s at their Staunton, Waynesboro or Harrisonburg locations today, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Waynesboro Schools’ On the Road Collaborative.

Stores are open until 9 p.m., and food can also be ordered on the Jersey Mike’s app on your smartphone.

On the Road is an after-school program for Kate Collins Middle School students The program provides academic support and opportunities to learn about career options.