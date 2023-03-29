Countries
Local

Day of Giving: Jersey Mike’s donating 100 percent of today’s sales

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Waynesboro Public SchoolsToday is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

When you purchase a sandwich from Jersey Mike’s at their Staunton, Waynesboro or Harrisonburg locations today, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Waynesboro Schools’ On the Road Collaborative.

Stores are open until 9 p.m., and food can also be ordered on the Jersey Mike’s app on your smartphone.

On the Road is an after-school program for Kate Collins Middle School students The program provides academic support and opportunities to learn about career options.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

