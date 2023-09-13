Countries
David Leonard and Sons The Band in Harrisonburg Friday
Culture, Local

David Leonard and Sons The Band in Harrisonburg Friday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
david leonard
Submitted, Songs for the Valley

Songs for the Valley is hosting Grammy-nominated artist David Leonard and Sons The Band on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg.

The Nashville-based artist was one half of the critically acclaimed duo All Sons & Daughters. He began his solo career in 2019 with The Wait, a collection of personal and reflective songs, followed by The Wait: Silence the Noise. Since then, he has also released Plans and his latest single “Every Hour” with Josh Baldwin.

Sons The Band features Jordan Colle and Steve Davis with their sound focused on heavy guitars, gospel piano and gritty, soaring vocals. In 2021, they recorded seven live songs in Richmond and recently released “Goodness Gracious.”

Tickets start at $25 per person. VIP pricing is also available.

For more information, visit www.songsforvalley.org or www.itickets.com/events/474697.html

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

