Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Internet data reveals rise in ‘friendship anxiety’ among America’s youths
Health, U.S. & World

Internet data reveals rise in ‘friendship anxiety’ among America’s youths

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
college students
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

Experts and parents have a new concern to overcome with America’s youth: social anxiety affecting friendships.

New data reveals nationwide Internet searches for “friendship anxiety,” which have increased by 1,350 percent in the last week. Views for TikTok videos tagged #friendshipanxiety are also up 113 percent.

“This anxiety occurs when you begin to doubt the strength of your friendship or start questioning the motives behind your bond. This may include thinking your friends only include you in plans for appearance’s sake instead of simply wanting to see you or fearing that they secretly dislike you and are talking badly about you behind your back,” said Brett Larkin, TinyRituals’ wellness expert.

According to Larkin, the anxiety begins after the initial excitement of new friendship has worn off. The uptick in Internet searches, which TinyRituals identified via Google Trends, comes one month after students have resumed high school and college courses across the United States. Larkin said that after time, some youth begin to ask themselves how much they really have in common with their peers.

TinyRituals reports that TikTok data suggests the youth demographic is consuming videos around the new trend. The majority (83 percent) of individuals watching videos tagged #friendshipanxiety are aged 18-24, while just more than 1 in 10 viewers (12 percent) are aged 25-34.

“You may also be experiencing rejection anxiety regarding your old friendships, particularly if you’ve moved away from home for college. However, addressing this anxiety as early as possible is important to prevent a knock-on effect on how you socialize in the future,” Larkin said.

Doubting current friendships encourages hesitancy in forming new friendships. Combatting anxiety in social settings is important to avoid a negative impact on day-to-day life.

The increased rise in interest about friendship anxiety shows searches for “friendship anxiety news” are up 3,550 percent and “friendship recession” searches have risen 1,650 percent. Youth in some states are more concerned than other states. Most Google searches are in Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon.

TinyRituals offers tips for reducing social anxiety and improving your outlook on friendships:

  • Make your dorm room a safe space. Having a secure space to return to after being in an anxiety-inducing situation is key to helping you challenge negative thoughts. Decorate your dorm room with things that remind you of the strength of your friendships – like concert tickets, photos, gifts – and ensure your decor is calming. Invest in anxiety-reducing crystals to promote a soothing atmosphere.
  • Practice your social skills. Exposure is often the best cure for irrational anxieties, so try not to isolate yourself from your friends unless you feel you’re best doing so. Attending events and practicing social skills can boost your confidence when navigating group situations, so you should practice active listening, assertiveness, and conversation skills. You may also want to join a new society or club to meet new like-minded people and expand your social circle.
  • Practice self-compassion and kindness. Be kind to yourself when navigating anxiety, and understand that it’s okay to make mistakes and feel overwhelmed. Remind yourself that you have a strong support network and set realistic goals for improvement – even if that’s just to attend one social event a week or to have one positive conversation with your friends.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Five Virginia schools report bomb threats that appear to be connected
2 Virginia Organizing renews call for rental inspection program in Waynesboro
3 Analysis: There will be no solution to Israeli-Palestinian question with guns
4 Warner on intelligence failures in Israel: ‘There’ll be time enough to look into those questions’
5 NCAA to review proposed NIL changes: Is UVA poised to be able to take advantage?

Latest News

youth adult interview job training
Economy, News, Virginia

Fewer Virginians applied for first-time unemployment benefits in week ending Sept. 23

Rebecca Barnabi
rocktown energy festival clean energy future
Climate, Local

Annual Rocktown Energy Festival returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday

Crystal Graham

The third annual Rocktown Energy Festival returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

social change protest
Economy, Opinion, Politics

Andrew Moss: Shutting off exploitation, one hotel at a time

Andrew Moss

They cannot live where they work, not on the salaries they’re paid by LA area hotels. 

congress money
Opinion, Politics

Robert C. Koehler: Hardening ourselves into weapons

Robert C. Koehler
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats want DOE investigation of Youngkin administration, voter rolls

Rebecca Barnabi
augusta county sheriff
Local, Police

Augusta County crash on Tuesday claims life of Staunton woman, VSP investigating

Crystal Graham
prescription drugs
Health, Local

UVA Health team member Dr. Danielle Griggs chosen to lead pharmacy services across system

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy