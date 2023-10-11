Internet data reveals rise in ‘friendship anxiety’ among America’s youths

Experts and parents have a new concern to overcome with America’s youth: social anxiety affecting friendships.

New data reveals nationwide Internet searches for “friendship anxiety,” which have increased by 1,350 percent in the last week. Views for TikTok videos tagged #friendshipanxiety are also up 113 percent.

“This anxiety occurs when you begin to doubt the strength of your friendship or start questioning the motives behind your bond. This may include thinking your friends only include you in plans for appearance’s sake instead of simply wanting to see you or fearing that they secretly dislike you and are talking badly about you behind your back,” said Brett Larkin, TinyRituals’ wellness expert.

According to Larkin, the anxiety begins after the initial excitement of new friendship has worn off. The uptick in Internet searches, which TinyRituals identified via Google Trends, comes one month after students have resumed high school and college courses across the United States. Larkin said that after time, some youth begin to ask themselves how much they really have in common with their peers.

TinyRituals reports that TikTok data suggests the youth demographic is consuming videos around the new trend. The majority (83 percent) of individuals watching videos tagged #friendshipanxiety are aged 18-24, while just more than 1 in 10 viewers (12 percent) are aged 25-34.

“You may also be experiencing rejection anxiety regarding your old friendships, particularly if you’ve moved away from home for college. However, addressing this anxiety as early as possible is important to prevent a knock-on effect on how you socialize in the future,” Larkin said.

Doubting current friendships encourages hesitancy in forming new friendships. Combatting anxiety in social settings is important to avoid a negative impact on day-to-day life.

The increased rise in interest about friendship anxiety shows searches for “friendship anxiety news” are up 3,550 percent and “friendship recession” searches have risen 1,650 percent. Youth in some states are more concerned than other states. Most Google searches are in Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon.

TinyRituals offers tips for reducing social anxiety and improving your outlook on friendships: