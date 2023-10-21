Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 23-27

VDOT has updated its schedule for construction and maintenance in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between the Charlottesville City line and Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between the U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 20 (Monticello Avenue), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 1217 (The Square) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 691 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 1215 (Killdeer Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect right shoulder and alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and the Louisa County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 110, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Route 691 (Greenwood Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), between the ramp from U.S. 250/U.S. 29 and Route 601 (Free Union Road), Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Black Cat Road) at Route 685 (Bunker Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 677 (Old Ballard Road) at Broomley Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 722 (Rockfish Crossing), between Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Brush removal – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left shoulder closure between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, alternating lane closures between mile marker 113 and mile marker 115, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup. Expect right and left shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 — Other construction. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(UPDATE) Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 842 (Deer Bonn Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 671 (Ballards Mill Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 609 (Wesley Chapel Road) and Route 821 (Blufton Mill Road). Expected completion Nov. 3.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Route 9 (Massie Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and Route 3433 (Arlington Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mowing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 715 (Hubbards Road) and Route 609 (Hoover Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Bridge Inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 626 (Korea Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and Business 17 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (Lee Highway), between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 625 (Finchingfield Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Warrenton Town line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between Route 843 (Old Nokesville Road) and Route 655 (Lucky Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, at mile marker 23 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Galemont Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road), between Interstate 66 eastbound ramps to Interstate 66 westbound ramps in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Tanner Lane and Route 632 (Ridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at the Madison County line in the northbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and Route 1120 (Saponi Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 618 (Fredericks Hall Road), between Route 700 (Johnson Road) and Route 775 (Rising Sun Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) at Route 614 (Poindexter Lane) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 134 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) — Vegetation control. Expect both shoulders closed between Route 617 (Everona Road) and the Albemarle County line, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 639 (Jacksontown Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 20 (Constitution Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Maddox Lane) and Route 1003 (Water Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing – Expect mobile work zones with alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), alternating lane closures between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), mobile work zone with right shoulder closure between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), mobile work zone with right shoulder closure between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.