Convicted felon found with stolen gun sentenced to more than four years in prison

A Richmond man was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Brandon Stephon Brown, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2023, and convicted at a bench trial by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr., on Nov. 15.

According to court documents, last year on March 22, Richmond Police Department detectives were patrolling an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard following a recent homicide in the area.

According to RPD, officers observed Brown who reached into his pants and detectives saw a black handgun fall between Brown’s legs. The detectives detained Brown and recovered the 9mm handgun which was loaded with a magazine containing 17 rounds with an additional round in the chamber.

The handgun was later determined to have been reported stolen.

At the time, Brown had four previous felony convictions, including robbery involving a firearm in 2012, two convictions in 2016 for possession of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2017.

As a previously convicted felon, Brown cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.