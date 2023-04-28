Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscommonwealth transportation board to host staunton district meeting next week
Local

Commonwealth Transportation Board to host Staunton District meeting next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

The public is encouraged to provide input on projects at nine meetings across Virginia.

The Staunton District meeting will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center in Weyers Cave.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) invites the public to attend and provide input on projects recommended for funding, and other transportation initiatives.

The public may also submit comments online, by email or by mail.

Feedback is welcome on the following projects:

  • The Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation and transportation demand management projects. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB at its June meeting. All federally eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:
  • SMART SCALE, the Board’s statewide multimodal transportation prioritization process that provides funding for highway, transit capital, rail capital, transportation demand management, and bike/ped projects.
  • State of Good Repair, a program that provides funding for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges owned or maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and or localities.
  • Comments will also be accepted for new projects valued at more than $25 million.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
2 Staunton leaders vote 4-3 to back 89-cent tax rate: The political winds have shifted
3 NFL honors UVA’s Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry as first picks in 2023 draft
4 Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to terms: Analysis of the $260M deal
5 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure

Latest News

man with cigarette
Virginia

Virginia receives annual installment of nearly $140 million from tobacco settlement

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Charlottesville: Two men stabbed after minor traffic accident on Grady Avenue

Chris Graham

Two men were stabbed in the parking lot at the Dairy Market on Grady Avenue in Charlottesville after a minor traffic accident early Friday morning.

wet road
Local

Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, Page and Rockingham and the City of Charlottesville.

ACC Baseball
Sports

Preview: #13 Virginia looks to get back on track with #20 Duke coming to The Dish

Scott Ratcliffe
Little Free Food Pantry
Local

‘There’s a dignity that can still be had’: First Little Free Food Pantry celebrates grand opening

Rebecca Barnabi
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure

Chris Graham
foxfield races charlottesville
Local

Garth Road closed to through traffic for Foxfield Spring Races Saturday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy