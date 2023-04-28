Commonwealth Transportation Board to host Staunton District meeting next week

The public is encouraged to provide input on projects at nine meetings across Virginia.
The Staunton District meeting will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center in Weyers Cave.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) invites the public to attend and provide input on projects recommended for funding, and other transportation initiatives.
The public may also submit comments online, by email or by mail.
Feedback is welcome on the following projects:
- The Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation and transportation demand management projects. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB at its June meeting. All federally eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2024-2029 SYIP includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:
- SMART SCALE, the Board’s statewide multimodal transportation prioritization process that provides funding for highway, transit capital, rail capital, transportation demand management, and bike/ped projects.
- State of Good Repair, a program that provides funding for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges owned or maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and or localities.
- Comments will also be accepted for new projects valued at more than $25 million.