Commonwealth Transportation Board to host Staunton District meeting next week

The public is encouraged to provide input on projects at nine meetings across Virginia.

The Staunton District meeting will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center in Weyers Cave.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) invites the public to attend and provide input on projects recommended for funding, and other transportation initiatives.

The public may also submit comments online, by email or by mail.

Feedback is welcome on the following projects: