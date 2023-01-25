ClineWatch: Back on the Judiciary Committee, Cline is preparing to chase wild geese

Following his reappointment (after a two-year gap) to the House Judiciary Committee, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline posted on Facebook:

In fact there’s a lot more evidence that Cline’s “friend” Congressman Jordan (now the committee chair) ignored reports of sexual abuse of wrestlers at the Ohio State University than there is that the Biden administration is “weaponizing” the federal government. But I don’t suppose Cline and other House Republicans will be pursuing that.

Now Cline is pretending to be outraged at the discovery of some classified documents in Biden’s possession from when he was vice president and a senator.

SIX MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS were discovered in Joe Biden’s Wilmington home after the DOJ completed an extensive search – some of which date back to his days in THE U.S. SENATE.@JudiciaryGOP has some questions, Mr. President. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) January 22, 2023



I say “pretending” because Cline expressed absolutely no outrage about the discovery of classified and secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence following an FBI raid last year. In fact the only outrage he did express was that the FBI executed a legal search warrant approved by a federal judge based on evidence of possible criminality.

By contrast, Biden voluntarily allowed a search of his property.

And we have yet to hear from Cline about the discovery of classified documents at the home of Republican former vice president Mike Pence.

Congressman Cline: Do you also have “some questions” for Trump and Pence?

With all the time and effort that Cline will devote to chasing wild geese, I hope he’ll have some time to devote to the real needs of his constituents.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.