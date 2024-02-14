ClineWatch: Another time-wasting stunt by Ben Cline and the GOP

Along with his Republican colleague— the noted legal and constitutional scholar Marjorie Taylor (“in-dick-table”) Greene – Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will serve as one of the managers of the Senate impeachment trial against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border.

The vote to impeach Mayorkas, by a one-vote margin, was almost strictly along party lines– only three brave Republicans voted NO. The matter now goes to the Senate, where there is absolutely no chance that Mayorkas will be convicted and removed from office.

Surely Cline knows this. So why is he pleased to waste time and taxpayers’ money on this partisan stunt?

Maybe it’s to distract attention from his refusal to support a compromise on border security that was negotiated by conservative Republican James Lankford and endorsed by the Border Patrol union.

Cline should take note of the victory of Democrat Tom Suozzi in Tuesday’s special election for Congress in New York. Suozzi, who endorsed the compromise, easily beat his Republican opponent Mazi Pilip, who opposed it.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.