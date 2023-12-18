Countries
‘Christmas is about giving’: Valley Mission, Staunton YMCA donate toys, gifts for holiday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Staunton-Augusta YMCA’s Andrea Ryder, second from right, contacted Valley Mission’s Rachel Bain, far right, to give children a hands-on volunteer experience. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The Staunton community came together to donate Christmas gifts for 75 Valley Mission residents and more than 50 local families.

At the end of this week, according to Valley Mission Director of Marketing & Development Rachel Bain, everyone will receive their gifts at the end of this week.

“So they can get ready for their Christmas mornings,” Bain said. As her third year participating with the Christmas gift fundraiser, Bain said the event is special for her.

Local churches and Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA staff and members donated gifts.

Andrea Ryder, Childcare Program Director for Elementary at Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, wanted children at the YMCA to have an opportunity to donate gifts, but also see the impact of the gifts within their community. After two months of collecting donations, the response was more than she expected.

“It’s too much to count. It’s way more than I expected,” Ryder said. She had expected members would donate two boxes of gifts.

Bain said the Valley Mission will be able to help more than 50 local families have “a good Christmas.”

“I feel very grateful that we’ve donated all of these toys,” said Uriah Key, 11.

Meadow Dunn, 8, was excited that she donated a Poppy Hairstyle Trolls doll.

“So kids could have fun doing her hair,” Meadow said.

She added: “Christmas is about giving.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

