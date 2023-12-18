‘Christmas is about giving’: Valley Mission, Staunton YMCA donate toys, gifts for holiday

The Staunton community came together to donate Christmas gifts for 75 Valley Mission residents and more than 50 local families.

At the end of this week, according to Valley Mission Director of Marketing & Development Rachel Bain, everyone will receive their gifts at the end of this week.

“So they can get ready for their Christmas mornings,” Bain said. As her third year participating with the Christmas gift fundraiser, Bain said the event is special for her.

Local churches and Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA staff and members donated gifts.

Andrea Ryder, Childcare Program Director for Elementary at Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, wanted children at the YMCA to have an opportunity to donate gifts, but also see the impact of the gifts within their community. After two months of collecting donations, the response was more than she expected.

“It’s too much to count. It’s way more than I expected,” Ryder said. She had expected members would donate two boxes of gifts.

Bain said the Valley Mission will be able to help more than 50 local families have “a good Christmas.”

“I feel very grateful that we’ve donated all of these toys,” said Uriah Key, 11.

Meadow Dunn, 8, was excited that she donated a Poppy Hairstyle Trolls doll.

“So kids could have fun doing her hair,” Meadow said.

She added: “Christmas is about giving.”