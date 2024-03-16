Chase Burns strikes out 13 ‘Hoos: Wake Forest evens series with 9-3 win over UVA

Chase Burns held #15 Virginia to two hits in seven innings, striking out 13 Cavaliers, as #7 Wake Forest evened the teams’ weekend series with a 9-3 win on Saturday.

Burns (4-0, 2.08 ERA) is the first pitcher to strike out 13 ‘Hoos since Stephen Strasburg did so back in 2009.

Wake (13-5, 2-3 ACC) took the lead in the middle innings with an RBI triple from Cameron Gill in the fourth and a two-run Jack Winnay homer in the fifth.

Evan Blanco (1-1, 3.52 ERA) took the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits in five innings of work, striking out four and walking three.

Henry Godbout and Antonio Perrota each homered for Virginia.