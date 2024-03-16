Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Chase Burns strikes out 13 ‘Hoos: Wake Forest evens series with 9-3 win over UVA
Baseball, Sports

Chase Burns strikes out 13 ‘Hoos: Wake Forest evens series with 9-3 win over UVA

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Chase Burns held #15 Virginia to two hits in seven innings, striking out 13 Cavaliers, as #7 Wake Forest evened the teams’ weekend series with a 9-3 win on Saturday.

Burns (4-0, 2.08 ERA) is the first pitcher to strike out 13 ‘Hoos since Stephen Strasburg did so back in 2009.

Wake (13-5, 2-3 ACC) took the lead in the middle innings with an RBI triple from Cameron Gill in the fourth and a two-run Jack Winnay homer in the fifth.

Evan Blanco (1-1, 3.52 ERA) took the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits in five innings of work, striking out four and walking three.

Henry Godbout and Antonio Perrota each homered for Virginia.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

Ryan Blaney
Sports

Ryan Blaney claims pole at Bristol for Sunday’s Food City 500

Rod Mullins
vcu
Basketball, Sports

Max Shulga scores 25 on 10-of-11 shooting: VCU advances to A-10 title game

Chris Graham

Senior guard Max Shulga scored 25 points, including 19 in the second half, to lift VCU over Saint Joseph’s, 66-60, and into the A-10 Tournament title game. ‘

ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Virginia appears to be on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble

Chris Graham

Going into Friday’s ACC Tournament semifinals, Virginia’s NCAA Tournament resume seemed complete.

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: People write the bad guy who criticized the coach over the last 5.3 seconds

Chris Graham
uva nc state o'connell
Basketball, Sports

I’ll be the bad guy here: Tony Bennett misplayed the final 5.3 seconds of regulation

Chris Graham
uva isaac mckneely nc state
Basketball, Sports

Back on the bubble: Virginia collapses in all respects, falls to NC State in OT

Chris Graham
Local, Schools

Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status