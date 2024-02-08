Charlottesville selects Lyons for Deputy City Manager for Operations position

The City of Charlottesville has a new Deputy City Manager for Operations. Lionel Lyons joins city staff after serving in a similar role in the City of Petersburg for four years.

Lyons’ public service career spans 30 years serving in various executive level positions.

He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Master of Public Administration and North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

In his new role in Charlottesville, Lyons will oversee a variety of assignments relating to the city’s capital improvement plan and special projects, organization-wide initiatives and operational efficiencies.

His portfolio will include neighborhood development services, public works, transit and utilities. Lyons will report to the city manager.

“I welcome Lionel, a seasoned veteran of public service, to help fill out my team,” said Samuel Sanders, City Manager. “I am energized by the knowledge and professionalism he will bring to enhance our ability to deliver on my commitment to have a government that is focused on strengthening our service to our community while making an impact daily.”