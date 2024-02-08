Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville selects Lyons for Deputy City Manager for Operations position
Govt/Politics, Local

Charlottesville selects Lyons for Deputy City Manager for Operations position

Crystal Graham
Published date:
lionel lyons cville manager
Lionel Lyons, submitted

The City of Charlottesville has a new Deputy City Manager for Operations. Lionel Lyons joins city staff after serving in a similar role in the City of Petersburg for four years.

Lyons’ public service career spans 30 years serving in various executive level positions.

He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Master of Public Administration and North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

In his new role in Charlottesville, Lyons will oversee a variety of assignments relating to the city’s capital improvement plan and special projects, organization-wide initiatives and operational efficiencies.

His portfolio will include neighborhood development services, public works, transit and utilities. Lyons will report to the city manager.

“I welcome Lionel, a seasoned veteran of public service, to help fill out my team,” said Samuel Sanders, City Manager. “I am energized by the knowledge and professionalism he will bring to enhance our ability to deliver on my commitment to have a government that is focused on strengthening our service to our community while making an impact daily.”

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Extended forecast for Virginia includes chance of an ‘impactful storm,’ concern for snow
2 Warner blasts GOP on Senate vote: ‘Are there any serious Republican legislators left?’
3 Virginia set to face Florida State, looking to extend seven-game winning streak
4 We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case
5 Super Bowl TV records to be shattered, expert says, in part due to ‘The Swiftie Effect”

Latest News

woman outside embracing snow
Virginia

Extended forecast for Virginia includes chance of an ‘impactful storm,’ concern for snow

Crystal Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Environment, Virginia

Virginia community concerned about water quality near Mountain Valley Pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi

Work continues in a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction area on Route 42 in Giles County despite water concerns from nearby residents.

Arts & Culture, Local

‘Healing power of words and connection’: ASC, VCAC partner with February notes of empowerment

Rebecca Barnabi

The American Shakespeare Center welcomes an inaugural partnership with Valley Children’s Advocacy Center to take center stage.

man in jumpsuit incarceration
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia state prison employee gets prison time in phone smuggling case

Chris Graham
Shenandoah University harp students at Abbey Road Studios in London
Arts & Culture, Schools

Shenandoah University harp students travel to the UK for Abbey Road Project, album

Crystal Graham
carla williams
Football, Sports

Virginia AD Carla Williams named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Chris Graham
kody norris show
Arts & Culture, Local

The Kody Norris Show quartet to appear Feb. 17 at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status