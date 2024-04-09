BRITE update: Staunton’s Lewis Street Hub lot to close for renovations on April 15

The BRITE Transit bus stop at 240 North Lewis Street, known as the Lewis Street Hub, will undergo a complete rehabilitation this spring.

The Lewis Street lot in Staunton will close on Monday, April 15, 2024, and be unavailable to buses and cars during renovation. Construction activities for the rehabilitation project are expected to take approximately four months to complete. During construction, the Lewis Street Hub bus stop will temporarily shift to 19 angled parking spaces on North Augusta Street.

“This project is part of an ongoing commitment to make the community safer and more accessible through improved public transit options,” said Ann Cundy, Executive Director for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC).

The CSPDC operates the BRITE Bus Transit System and will lead the rehabilitation project. The completed project will include new pavement, updated passenger amenities, a dedicated bus lane and parking area, ADA-accessible sidewalks, curb ramps, safety lighting, installation of conduits for future Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and landscaping. Funded through a grant from the Federal Transit Administration and supported by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the project will create a beautiful asset for the City of Staunton and the city’s residents.

Personal and business vehicle parking will not be available in the 19 angled parking spaces on North Augusta Street beginning at Academy Street toward Frederick Street. The remaining angled parking and parallel parking spots on the opposite side of North Augusta Street will still be available with no time limit, as well as on-street parking within a couple blocks of the temporary transfer center.