Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home BRITE update: Staunton’s Lewis Street Hub lot to close for renovations on April 15
Local

BRITE update: Staunton’s Lewis Street Hub lot to close for renovations on April 15

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

The BRITE Transit bus stop at 240 North Lewis Street, known as the Lewis Street Hub, will undergo a complete rehabilitation this spring.

The Lewis Street lot in Staunton will close on Monday, April 15, 2024, and be unavailable to buses and cars during renovation. Construction activities for the rehabilitation project are expected to take approximately four months to complete. During construction, the Lewis Street Hub bus stop will temporarily shift to 19 angled parking spaces on North Augusta Street.

“This project is part of an ongoing commitment to make the community safer and more accessible through improved public transit options,” said Ann Cundy, Executive Director for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC).

The CSPDC operates the BRITE Bus Transit System and will lead the rehabilitation project. The completed project will include new pavement, updated passenger amenities, a dedicated bus lane and parking area, ADA-accessible sidewalks, curb ramps, safety lighting, installation of conduits for future Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and landscaping. Funded through a grant from the Federal Transit Administration and supported by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the project will create a beautiful asset for the City of Staunton and the city’s residents.

Personal and business vehicle parking will not be available in the 19 angled parking spaces on North Augusta Street beginning at Academy Street toward Frederick Street. The remaining angled parking and parallel parking spots on the opposite side of North Augusta Street will still be available with no time limit, as well as on-street parking within a couple blocks of the temporary transfer center.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda
2 Virginia Tech expert: Some parts of Virginia will see cicadas later this month
3 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
4 Any impact from the shock John Calipari news on Tony Bennett, Virginia?
5 Trump lie about ‘execution’ of babies based on Ralph Northam 2019 radio interview

Latest News

doctor writing prescription
Health, Local

Dental, vision, medical: Augusta Expo to host free two-day clinic this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball team
Sports

Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week

Chris Graham

It was looking last week that Virginia wasn’t going to have much if anything in the way of activity from the transfer portal, but that changed over the weekend with the announcement that redshirt freshman guard Leon Bond had entered the portal.

police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Stony Creek man dies from injuries in crash on I-295

Chris Graham

A single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County took the life of a Stony Creek man on Tuesday.

Health, Local, Schools

U.S. News & World Report ranks UVA School of Nursing in top 20 for graduate schools

Rebecca Barnabi
Vladimir Putin
Politics, US & World

House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

National dairy, nondairy product company expanding operation in Frederick County

Chris Graham
library
Arts & Media, Local

Ready, set, library: Valley celebrates national observance of week to highlight pivotal role

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status