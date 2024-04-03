Bridgewater College celebrates 144 years with faculty, student awards on Founder’s Day

The Founder’s Day observance at Bridgewater College commemorates the April 3, 1854, birth of Daniel Christian Flory who, at the age of 26, began a new school at Spring Creek in Rockingham County in 1880.

The school, first known as Spring Creek Normal School, moved to Bridgewater two years later and changed its name to Bridgewater College on July 12, 1889. The College’s observance of Founder’s Day began in 1920.

The college celebrated Founder’s Day yesterday and presented awards to three faculty members for their excellence in teaching and scholarship, two staff members for dedicated service and one student for academic excellence.

“There could not be a better time – the day we remember the College’s founding – to celebrate the contributions of faculty, staff and students and the enduring power of the connections between us,” Bridgewater President David Bushman said at the ceremony in Nininger Hall. “Just as a braided rope is stronger than a single strand, and a quilt is more than a single block, we are better together – stronger, more resilient and more complete – than any of us could ever be on our own. The individuals we honor today embody the scope of the connections on which our work and our life together depend, and they represent the very best of Bridgewater College.”

Honored on Tuesday were Senior Instructor of Sociology Ernest “Skip” Burzumato with the Martha B. Thornton Faculty Recognition Award, Professor of Health and Human Sciences Amanda Campbel with the Ben and Janice Wade Outstanding Teaching Award and Associate Professor of Art Michael Hough with the Faculty Scholarship Award.

Senior Associate Director of Admissions J. Mark Griffin was awarded the Daniel Christian Flory Award, and Jaime Penney, Senior Director of Advancement Services & Research, was the recipient of the James O. and Sylvia Kline Bowman Peace and Justice Award.

Aidan Keller, a senior health and exercise science and Spanish major from Strasburg, received the Bridgewater College Founder’s Award.

Burzumato joined Bridgewater College in 2011. He was BC’s Director of Endowed Lectures from 2015 to 2019 and is now advisor for the minor in leadership and community engagement. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1990 after six years as a cryptologic technician. After graduating from Full Sail University’s Recording Arts Comprehensive Program in 1989, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s in sociology from the University of Memphis in 1994 and 1996, respectively. Burzumato also earned a master’s in Biblical studies from Reformed Theological Seminary (Miss.) in 1998. He volunteers with the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and has served on the boards of the Friendly City Food Co-op and the Massanutten Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Campbell joined the Bridgewater College faculty in 2007. She received a bachelor’s in health and physical education from James Madison University in 2001, a master’s in education in adapted physical education in 2002 and a Ph.D. in education— kinesiology in 2012, both from the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education. Campbell’s research has focused on barriers to childhood physical activity, especially in schools, and the accessibility of physical education for individuals with disabilities. She teaches courses on health and physical education, teaching methods and assessment and currently serves as coordinator for the Health and Physical Education Teacher Education Program. Campbell is co-founder of the Shenandoah Valley Inclusive Wellness Coalition, a platform to connect individuals with disabilities, caregivers and wellness organizations to improve access and increase opportunities for physical activity.

Hough, director of the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery, joined the Bridgewater College faculty in 1997. He graduated from California State University with a bachelor’s in art in 1983 and a master’s in ceramic sculpture in 1989. He earned a master’s of fine arts in ceramics from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1993. An artist for more than 40 years, Hough specializes in metal sculpture, ceramic sculpture and pottery. He has received a number of awards for his sculpture, held numerous solo exhibitions in local and regional galleries and exhibited in several museums. Images of his work have been published in books and magazines including the Korean magazine Monthly Ceramic Art, Mastering Raku by Steve Branfman, The Ceramic Design Book from Lark Books and Raku Pottery by Robert Piepenburg.

Griffin, who is in his 35th year in the College’s Admissions Office, graduated from Bridgewater College with a bachelor’s in sociology in 1988. He earned his master of science in kinesiology/athletic administration from JMU in 1998. Since joining the admissions team in 1989, Griffin has served in various roles, with his current leading responsibility being the recruitment of new students primarily from the Shenandoah and Roanoke valleys. He has been a mentor to many admissions counselors in his years at BC and serves as the team mentor for the women’s golf team. When you hear “Touchdown, Bridgewater!” on fall gamedays, it’s Griffin, who has served as the voice of Eagles football since 2001. Griffin is active in his church, where he has served as a deacon and youth advisor. He is also a contributing sportswriter for a number of regional newspapers.

Penney earned a bachelor’s in history and political science from Bridgewater in 2001 and a master’s in higher education administration from ODU. She returned to Bridgewater in 2008 and has since filled several roles in the Office of Institutional Advancement, most recently overseeing all research and service needs in support of the College’s fundraising efforts. Her dedication extends beyond BC to the local community. Penney has led Girl Scouts for nearly a decade, not only as a troop leader but also as a service unit and summer camp leader. In recent years, Penney has added volunteerism with Scouts BSA and Augusta County 4-H to her list of priorities, serving as scoutmaster for two troops and Augusta 4-H Community Club assistant leader. Penney strives to make the world a better place and is passing along the ideals to the next generation.

Keller is a member of the Flory Honors program. In 2022, he participated in summer research funded by The Research Experience @ Bridgewater (TREB), partnering with Assistant Professor of Health and Human Sciences Dr. Michael Ray to conduct a literature review on the effectiveness of an educational technique used with chronic pain patients, research that was presented during a poster session at the U.S. Association for the Study of Pain. Keller is also a BC student ambassador and a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. During the spring of his junior year, Keller studied abroad at Universidad Católica del Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay, and lived with a Spanish-speaking host family. Keller has been accepted into the doctor of physical therapy program at Shenandoah University in Winchester, where he will enroll in the fall.