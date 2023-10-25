Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bob Good does his Trump-lovin’ best to bash CNN anchor on House Speaker vote
Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good does his Trump-lovin’ best to bash CNN anchor on House Speaker vote

Chris Graham
Published date:

bob goodBob Good actually acknowledged that Joe Biden is the President of the United States. He stopped short, of course, of calling him the legitimate president.

“Joe Biden is the president,” Good, the Fifth District Republican, Trump loyalist and election denier, told CNN’s Dana Bash on Wednesday, “and the American people, I think, are going to vote him out of office because he’s been a massive failure and they’re suffering under the policies that he’s perpetrated upon the American people. You can’t point to one policy that’s working for Americans since he got elected. You want to keep litigating the election from 2020?”

Obviously, Good, who was among the 147 House and Senate Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election, and did so in the hours after a Trump-inspired mob sieged the U.S. Capitol, sending Good and other electeds running literally for their lives, has no problem continuing to litigate 2020.

How you can tell: he was among the majority voting to elect Mike Johnson, another Trump loyalist and 2020 election denier, to serve as House Speaker.

Good was also among the small cabal of MAGA Republicans who had engineered the overthrow of Trump ring-kisser Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker job on Oct. 3.

This is how he ends up on CNN, and Ben Cline, the Sixth District Republican, who beelines straight for the crosswalk, hits the button, waits patiently for the walk signal, then looks both ways twice before crossing the political street, is reduced to being on Newsmax, to about a third as many viewers.

Going on CNN brings with it other benefits.

“Do you believe that he should publicly say that Joe Biden is the legitimate president?” Bash pressed Good in their interview.

Cline doesn’t get pushback on Newsmax.

Pushback gets you quotes like this one from Good.

“I think that’s a ridiculous question,” Good said. “As you know, Democrats have spent the better part of two decades contesting elections, objecting to electoral votes for more than 20 years. You’ve got a former gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who has never acknowledged that she was the right, that she truly lost the election. Hillary Clinton said the election was stolen from her …”

Because Bash didn’t fact-check Good with the obvious – Al Gore, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton each raised issue with their elections, but none of them organized a criminal scheme to try to put themselves in office, nor did any of the three coordinate with armed supporters to disrupt the government – he was able to win the segment.

It was a hollow victory: because Bash not being good at her job notwithstanding, Joe Biden is still the duly elected, legitimate President of the United States.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

mason pickett
Local, Police, Politics

Sign guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Police, Virginia

Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County near Syria.

billy wagner
Baseball, Sports

Miller School coach, future Hall of Famer Billy Wagner honored by Richmond Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham

Billy Wagner, borderline Hall of Fame relief pitcher, now 10-year baseball coach at Miller School in Albemarle County, is the recipient of the 2023 Paul Keyes RBI Award, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced this week.

road closed
Government, Local

Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Government, Politics, U.S. & World

Rep. Spanberger poll reveals 95% of Virginians support ban on congressional stock trading

Rebecca Barnabi
soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy