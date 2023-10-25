Bob Good does his Trump-lovin’ best to bash CNN anchor on House Speaker vote

Bob Good actually acknowledged that Joe Biden is the President of the United States. He stopped short, of course, of calling him the legitimate president.

“Joe Biden is the president,” Good, the Fifth District Republican, Trump loyalist and election denier, told CNN’s Dana Bash on Wednesday, “and the American people, I think, are going to vote him out of office because he’s been a massive failure and they’re suffering under the policies that he’s perpetrated upon the American people. You can’t point to one policy that’s working for Americans since he got elected. You want to keep litigating the election from 2020?”

Obviously, Good, who was among the 147 House and Senate Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election, and did so in the hours after a Trump-inspired mob sieged the U.S. Capitol, sending Good and other electeds running literally for their lives, has no problem continuing to litigate 2020.

How you can tell: he was among the majority voting to elect Mike Johnson, another Trump loyalist and 2020 election denier, to serve as House Speaker.

Good was also among the small cabal of MAGA Republicans who had engineered the overthrow of Trump ring-kisser Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker job on Oct. 3.

This is how he ends up on CNN, and Ben Cline, the Sixth District Republican, who beelines straight for the crosswalk, hits the button, waits patiently for the walk signal, then looks both ways twice before crossing the political street, is reduced to being on Newsmax, to about a third as many viewers.

Going on CNN brings with it other benefits.

“Do you believe that he should publicly say that Joe Biden is the legitimate president?” Bash pressed Good in their interview.

Cline doesn’t get pushback on Newsmax.

Pushback gets you quotes like this one from Good.

“I think that’s a ridiculous question,” Good said. “As you know, Democrats have spent the better part of two decades contesting elections, objecting to electoral votes for more than 20 years. You’ve got a former gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who has never acknowledged that she was the right, that she truly lost the election. Hillary Clinton said the election was stolen from her …”

Because Bash didn’t fact-check Good with the obvious – Al Gore, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton each raised issue with their elections, but none of them organized a criminal scheme to try to put themselves in office, nor did any of the three coordinate with armed supporters to disrupt the government – he was able to win the segment.

It was a hollow victory: because Bash not being good at her job notwithstanding, Joe Biden is still the duly elected, legitimate President of the United States.